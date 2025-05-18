Valley Voice, area news outlets recognized at California Journalism Awards

Valley Voice staff earned three awards in the 2024 California Journalism Awards, hosted by the California News Publishers Association (CNPA), which judged the Voice against similarly-sized publications. The awards were presented at the yearly California Journalism Awards gala on May 17 at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City Hotel.

Catherine Doe, the Voice’s publisher, took a second place award in the Agricultural Reporting category for reports on nonpayment lawsuits against Toor Farming.

Her initial story detailed beekeeper Robby Robinson’s journey from Texas to the Toor family’s home in an attempt to get paid, as well as lawsuits filed by other companies and vendors in Fresno, Tulare, and San Joaquin county courts.

Her follow-up story reported that multiple lawsuits were dropped, presumably after payment arrangements were made. Robinson told Doe that he received payment in full a few weeks after the first article was published.

“Robinson’s story personifies the importance of local journalism,” said Doe. “A modest bee keeper living in a small rural community in Texas was finally paid $9,000 mid-December for services rendered to the Toors in March.”

“It was an unexpected Merry Christmas,” Robinson told Doe.

Dave Adalian, a writer for the Voice, took a third place award in the Environment Reporting category for his reports on the area’s groundwater sustainability agencies.

The stories dived into how area growers, water agencies, and governments dealt with the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act – including infighting and lawsuits – which required the creation of groundwater sustainability agencies across the state that would manage groundwater in their respective areas.

Tony Maldonado Jr, a writer for the Voice and the web production manager, took a second place award in the In-Depth Reporting category for a report on lawsuits filed against the City of Lindsay by the city’s former police chief and finance director.

The report examined the two lawsuits’ allegations, including claims that the two were interviewed by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Public Corruption Division, as well as public records published by the city.

The Voice was also named as a finalist in three other categories: Coverage of Business and the Economy, Coverage of Local Government, Housing and Land-Use Reporting.

All entries were in a division for publications with a print circulation of 4,300 or less, less than 199,000 monthly unique online visitors, or 3 or fewer full time employees.

Other area outlets were also honored at the awards: