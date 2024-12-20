Multiple nonpayment suits against Toor Farming dropped by plaintiffs

Five nonpayment lawsuits were filed against Toor Farming this year, and after The Valley Voice broke the story on November 6, three of them were dropped by the companies who sued Toor Farming – presumably because the farming company paid its debts or set up arrangements to do so.

Beekeeper Robby Robinson told the Voice in November that he had traveled from Texas to Tulare County to protest outside the Toors’ residence after he went unpaid.

He told the Voice that he’s been paid in full now.

“I got my check a week ago,” Robinson said. “I got paid in full.”

He said that about a week after the article was published, Bitta Toor called Maksim’s Apiaries – the company which sent Robinson’s bees to Toor Farming – and said he wanted to pay his bill.

Bitta, also known as Santokh Singh Toor, manages Toor Farming, LLC and other farming entities in the Central Valley.

He contracted with Maksim’s in December of 2023 for 5,066 hives. The bill for the hives was $861,220.00, and they were delivered in March of 2024, according to the Maksim’s Apiaries lawsuit.

Toor Farming only paid half the bill and had an outstanding balance with Maksim’s of $430,610.00 according to the suit. When Maksim’s lawyer sent Bitta a demand letter for payment, Bitta allegedly responded by threatening to drag the legal process out for two years, Robinson claims.

Soon after, Maksim’s Apiaries sued Toor Farming.

Robinson confirmed that he and the three other beekeepers that Maksim’s contracts with in Texas were paid in full.

Two other lawsuits besides Maksim’s were dismissed and are likely settled: Ag-Seeds Unlimited’s suit for an unpaid bill of $271,280.00, and Moody Walnut Dryer, Inc. for unpaid bills of $145,470.56.

Maksim’s Apiaries dismissed its case on December 4, Ag-Seeds on December 2, and Moody Walnut Dryer on November 21.

Natali Ron, of the Law Offices of Hastings and Ron, confirmed that Toor Farming had not approached their office to settle a lawsuit filed by Lopez and Sons, a Stockton labor contractor.

Lopez and Sons is seeking payment for an unpaid bill of $243,774.48. The company went one step further than others and filed a Motion to Attach – a request for the court to allow Lopez and Sons to seize property to repay the debt.

That motion is pending after attorneys for Toor Farming filed for a February 7, 2025 hearing to move the case to the Tulare County Superior Court from San Joaquin County.

A fifth lawsuit alleging fraud filed in July is still active.

The plaintiff, Ron J. Cook from Fresno, is suing Toor Farming, Custom Almonds, AST Farms, AKT Farms, Santokh S. Toor, and Arpinder K. Toor for breach of contract and fraud in Tulare County Superior Court.

Cook is claiming $15 million in damages.