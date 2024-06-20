On your mark, get set, draw! Visalia City Council is now accepting designs for new city logo

Get out your pen and paper — or, in this case, your favorite graphic design program.

The Visalia City Council voted on Monday, June 17 to immediately start accepting submissions of logo designs from the public.

“Community members, artists, and all those with an eye for design are invited to submit their artwork as part of the City of Visalia Logo Redesign Process. Submissions are accepted now through Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT,” said a press release from Allison Mackey, Visalia’s Communications and Brand Manager.

This is in reaction to the city receiving a barrage of negative comments when it unveiled its new logo May 7 designed by an Irvine marketing company, We The Creative (WTC).

After listening to the public’s feedback at their June 3 meeting, the council voted to let the community design the city’s new logo.

The council also decided to retain the old version adopted in 1998 as a legacy logo.

Guidelines

The city staff made the guidelines simple – like the council wants the logo – to the point and effective.

Submitted logos must be original artwork and use the “strong V” design. It must be scalable, meaning the logo needs to look as good on billboards as city letterhead or uniforms. The logo also must include two colors but no more than five and must incorporate the name Visalia.

The applicant needs to submit their logo in both black and white and in a color format.

During public comment and on social media the community said the logo should be designed by a local, and the council took their sentiment to heart.

The city council will be using a liberal definition though of the term local. Both Mayor Brian Poochigian and Vice Mayor Brett Taylor did not want to put restriction on who would be considered a local, whether it be a resident, student, shopper, or someone who grew up in Visalia.

“If someone is passionate enough to design a logo for Visalia, I’d like us to consider it,” Taylor said.

The council also requested applicants to incorporate information gleaned from the extensive outreach conducted by WTC.

During interviews and surveys the marketing company found locals wanted the logo to convey that Visalia has a hometown feel with big city amenities and is vibrant and family friendly.

Locals also expressed a desire that the logo look simple, casual and modern and preferably include the visuals, agriculture, oak trees, mountains and the downtown.

The submission form can be found on the city website and at this link.

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/2514318e40d0484885933a0cd15c8398

“All artists and experience levels are encouraged to apply, including self-taught, amateur, professionals and artistic and educational institutions,” the submission form states.

Timeline

Most of the council members expressed a desire to start the process immediately. Council member Steve Nelsen wanted the council to move forward quickly.

“We have big business to deal with and this is not one of them,” he said.

Nelsen complained that the council has not heard the same passion from the public concerning the budget, public safety, or the water treatment plant as they have heard about the logo.

“That’s amazing to me,” he said.

The submission period started Tuesday, June 18 and will close at 5:00pm, Tuesday July 2.

City council members will be appointing one community member each to a design committee that will be tasked with scoring and judging the entries. The council voted that the design committee will be composed of people from the arts community, media, tourism industry, or graphic design or marketing business.

The city council also discussed letting the design committee decide on how to compensate the person who submits the wining logo.

Amounts ranging from nothing to what the city paid WTC were suggested. While not suggesting the winner receive no compensation, Council member Liz Wynn said that people have said they would do it for free. Council member Emmanuel Soto gave a range of $5000 to $75,000, which is what the city paid WTC.

The Logo Design Committee is scheduled to meet Monday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 10 to review submissions and forward three to five logos that meet the guidelines to the city staff.

The staff will then compile the final designs, along with feedback and score sheets from the design committee, and open the community feedback period on Monday, July 15.

Public comment feedback period closes July 26.

Monday, August 5 the City Council will tentatively choose a new logo.

All interested community members can stay in the loop by getting their name added to the city’s “update list.”

“As updates are available specific to the Brand Refresh Logo Redesign Process, email blasts will be sent to all those who have shared they would like to stay informed on the process. To be added to our update list, please email [email protected].”