Election Day is Tomorrow!!

California is just wrapping up the most expensive gubernatorial primary in United States history.

A month ago it appeared two Republicans in this heavily Democrat registered state might advance to the November General Election. Now it is more likely that two Democrats will advance, but we won’t know until tomorrow night!

California also has one of the most hotly contested Congressional seats in the country, District 22, held by Representative David Valadao.

But the primary election drama swirling around District 22 doesn’t involve Valadao.

Striking political attack ads have been exchanged between the two Democrats hoping to contest Valadao in the November General election, Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, from Bakersfield and Randy Villegas, Visalia Unified School District Trustee.

Bains ads claim that Villegas, in his capacity as a VUSD trustee, has covered up the abuse of minors who were sexually assaulted by school district staff over the past several decades. In fact, Villegas was one of five trustees who voted on a VUSD settlement agreement. The minors and their parents have requested to maintain their privacy, as is usual in these cases.

The Villegas campaign claims that AIPAC, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent $500,000 on attack ads and that AIPAC is a controversial Republican-backed, pro-Israel super PAC that is quietly intervening in the CA-22 primary. Villegas’ campaign claims the Republican political machine is funding Bains because they believe she would be the weaker candidate against Valadao.

Many other local elections are on the ballot Tuesday night so get out and vote!

The more local the elected office the more your vote counts! Some elections have been decided by two or three votes.

Post Office or Official Drop Off Box?

The California Secretary of State Website informs voters, “Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received not later than 7 days after Election Day.” But the Secretary of State also says, “To ensure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day make sure to mail it at least five days before Election Day.”

For those who have not yet voted the most secure way to make your vote counts is to put your ballot in one of the many official ballot drop boxes. Official Ballot Drop Boxes will be available 24 hours a day through 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Below is a list of drop box locations in Tulare and Kings Counties. This list is also included with your mail-in ballot

Government Plaza 5951 S Mooney Blvd Visalia

Visalia Branch Library 200 W Oak Ave Visalia

Tulare Public Library 475 N M St Tulare

Tulare Senior Citizen Center 201 N F St Tulare

City Recycle Drop Off & CNG Fuel Station (Recycling Area) 555 N Prospect St Porterville

Porterville City Transit Center (Service Drive) 61 W Oak Ave Porterville

Lindsay City Hall 150 N Mirage Ave Lindsay

Farmersville City Hall 909 W Visalia Rd Farmersville

Exeter City hall 137 N F St Exeter

Woodlake City Hall 350 N Valencia Blvd Woodlake

Dinuba City Hall 405 E EL Monte Wy Dinuba

Visalia Courthouse Rose Garden (East Parking Lot) 221 S Mooney Blvd Visalia

Strathmore Branch Library 19646 Road 230 Strathmore

Ivanhoe Branch Library 15964 Heather Ave Ivanhoe

Tulare Akers Professional Center 5300 W Tulare Ave Visalia

Kings County:

Commission on Aging / Senior Center 10953 14th Ave., Armona

Avenal Branch Library 501 E. Kings St., Avenal

Corcoran Area Transit / Amtrak Station 1099 Otis Ave., Corcoran

Hanford High School 120 E. Grangeville Blvd., Hanford

Home Garden Community Services District Office 11677 2nd Pl., Hanford

Kings County Elections Office (Walk-up box) 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford

Kings County Government Center (Drive-up box) 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford

Central Union Elementary School 15783 18th Ave., Lemoore

Lemoore College – Student Union Building 555 College Ave., Lemoore

Lemoore Masonic Lodge 647 W. Bush St., Lemoore

Lemoore Parks and Rec. Department 721 W. Cinnamon Dr., Lemoore