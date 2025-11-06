Tulare County supervisors appoint interim Tulare Public Cemetery District Manager

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint a new Tulare Public Cemetery District manager on November 4, replacing the former manager Clara Bernardo.

Tulare County took over management of the cemetery district in July of this year.

The supervisors appointed County Administrative Officer Jason Britt as acting district manager, and Woodlake Cemetery District Manager Trilby Barton as his assistant “to provide management, oversight, and consulting services.”

Britt referred to Barton as his trusted assistant who would actually be doing the day-to-day work.

The supervisors voted Barton’s compensation “not to exceed $45,000, retroactive to October 29, 2025, through June 30, 2026.”

Britt and Barton will be running the cemetery while Tulare County Human Resources puts together a job description and salary range for the future permanent manager. The department intends to establish a salary range based on neighboring cemetery districts.

TCBOS also approved an agreement with the Tulare County Auditor Controller for bookkeeping, accounting, and payroll services, effective immediately.

Cass Cook, Tulare County’s Auditor-Controller, said transferring the bookkeeping to the county is needed in order to achieve transparency and allow for better accountability, revenue tracing, bill paying and cap cemetery expenses.

Members of the public expressed relief that there was finally accountability at Tulare Cemetery and gratitude towards the supervisors for moving the district forward.

Former trustee Xavier Avila said, “Count on us as part of the team. We are going to be your biggest cheerleaders.”

On October 30, the supervisors dismissed Clara Bernardo as the cemetery district manager after a closed-session special meeting to consider the “Discipline, Dismissal or Release of a Public Employee.”

Public speculation raged around the reasoning for Bernardo’s removal — ranging from excessive spending, constant litigation, poor condition of the grounds, or loss of insurance.

Supervisor Pete Vander Poel warned that “Nothing should be speculated about publicly” concerning why Bernardo was fired.

“I would ask that anyone refrain from public criticism and making accusations because there were only four people in the room present for the discussion and know why any action was made,” he said.

Bernardo responded to public criticism in a Facebook post where she received many supportive comments.

“For those of you who know me then you know the lies about me being said are exactly that…. and for those of you who think you know me and question if it’s true then you have never been a friend at all, so drop me from your friends list.”

Barton addressed the supervisors and said this wasn’t her first rodeo. Woodlake Public Cemetery District, which was described as a “complete disaster,” requested Barton step in as manager about four years ago.

Barton told the supervisors that Woodlake was in a similar situation, “but not to the point Tulare got to.”

“So I have experience turning a ship around.”

Barton added that she is a fourth generation farmer’s daughter, has volunteered at the farm show for 20 years and knows Tulare well.

“I’ve also had a lot of loss in my life that makes me uniquely qualified to work at the cemetery,” she said.

Supervisor Eddie Valero said that Barton did an amazing job at Woodlake Cemetery and that he had only heard great things about her.

Supervisor Larry Micari said that Barton had done similar work at Exeter Cemetery.

Supervisor Amy Shuklian said Barton will be facing a challenge but added that “it looks like you have thick skin.”

“I do have thick skin,” replied Barton.

“You will need it,” said Shuklian.

Barton responded, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. It just takes a while to get there.”