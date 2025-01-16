Former Assemblymember Devon Mathis opens a new chapter: public relations

What do you do after serving in the California Assembly for 10 years? In Devon Mathis’ case, it’s open a public relations agency.

Mathis’ new business, Azimuth PR, leads a network of public relations professionals with him at the helm.

“We are a dedicated team of public relations professionals driven by a shared commitment to help organizations achieve meaningful change,” the firm’s website states.

His goal was to open a business that helps people navigate government regulations, build coalitions, and strategize.

“Taking everything I learned over the last ten years of serving the Valley lead me to this business. It’s been my long term plan,” he said. “This way I can continue to serve and help the Valley.”

The company focuses on elections, fundraising, crisis management, natural resources, agriculture, and public health among other areas.

According to their website Azimuth PR is “Your Guide to Strategic Action in Public and Government Relations. Helping you know where your targets are, where you truly are, and strategically mapping your pathway to success.”

One of his team members is his wife Mistie Mathis, whose specialty is social media and global marketing. Mathis says they make a great partnership.

“She knows more than the top two percent in the country concerning global marketing,” he said. “She’s got a niche.”

Mathis’ ten years of public service started in 2014 when he was elected to California’s 26th Assembly District in a surprise victory over a well funded and seasoned politician, Woodlake Mayor Rudy Mendoza.

With his slogan “People over Politics,” Mathis went on to serve five terms — but in 2024 he was ready to hand over the torch to new blood.

When asked why he didn’t run for office one last time before terming out Mathis said he wanted to be home with his family. His oldest son just graduated high school, the next oldest entered his sophomore year, and the youngest just entered the eighth grade.

He also shares custody of his twins from a previous marriage.

“What do two more years do for my family? It’s not like there is a retirement plan,” he said.

Mathis said that an excellent candidate was in the wings, ready to step forward to run for what is now the 33rd Assembly District — he endorsed Tularean Alexandra Macedo immediately after declaring he would not seek another term.

Macedo got the most votes in the March primary and beat fellow Tularean Xavier Avila, a member of the Tulare Local Healthcare District board and the Tulare Cemetery District board, in the November General Election.

Once Macedo was sworn into office for the 33rd Assembly District, Mathis said he officially opened his business.

Though public relations is different from lobbying, Mathis still cleared the details of his business with the Assembly Ethics Committee, since he’s not able to lobby legislators for a year after leaving the assembly.

Mathis said he didn’t want to be stuck in Sacramento as a lobbyist.

“I want to help people navigate the system, not lobby,” he said.

His firm is based in Porterville, Mathis’ family home town on both sides. His dad’s side came west along the Oregon Trail and his mother’s side arrived during the Dust Bowl.

“Our family goes back in Porterville for generations,” he said.

While Porterville is a relatively small town with few local public relations needs, Mathis said that location mattered little in the modern age.

“We live in a globalized economy. People don’t need to fly across the country for a meeting when we have a digital boardroom,” he said.

Mathis said the firm has a network of people across the country with different specialties that Mathis says he leans on for their expertise — though he says they mostly lean on him.

“I was in the mix for every major legislation that came down: Cap and Trade, agriculture, water, safety, health care access, etc,” he said. “I am blessed to be able to use my ten years experience and now help the people living in the valley and people all over the country.”

During his tenure Mathis was on a multitude of committees including Appropriations, Utilities & Energy, Natural Resources, Human Services, Governmental Organization, and Transportation, Aerospace, Biodiversity, and Serving Students with Disabilities, and he was a founding member of the Select Committee on Native American Affairs.

He was also the Chief Operations Officer of the California Assembly Republican Caucus and the Caucus Whip, leading strategy for legislative, media, internal affairs, and member-mentoring with all his contacts — culminating in a wide range to offer his clients and the other team members.

Mathis said his clients come from all over the country and even Canada, United States’ biggest trading partner.

So what’s up with the business name?

“I’m a military guy,” said Mathis. “When you are trying to get your bearing you use the azimuth line to triangulate your position.”

“I am saying people can find their way with the help of my company.”