Dia de los Muertos Downtown Festival

Dear TKHCC Members and community,

We are excited to invite you to our free Downtown Dia de los Muertos Festival this week, Friday November 1 5:00pm – 10:00pm Join us as we celebrate and honor our loved ones who have passed, embracing an important aspect of our rich culture.

The festivities kick off with DJ Lo, setting the mood as you explore over 20 local vendors showcasing their crafts. Enjoy delicious food available for purchase, along with drinks provided by our title sponsor, Bueno Beverage.

Don’t miss out on a special Latin dance class led by our member Patricia Diaz of P.A.T.Y.’Studio, followed by a captivating performance from Ballet Folklorico de Lago. We will also feature the Aztec Dance group Circulo Tepeyollotl Cuahuitlan, honoring our indigenous roots.

As the night heats up, get ready to rock with our favorite local band, Mezcal, alongside special guests InKahootz and Hope Garcia. Plus, Visalia’s Catrina will be on site for photos and to bless the evening. In partnership with the Arts Consortium, there will be a community altar, where one can add a loved ones name or photo (please don’t forget to take the photo home).

Come dressed in your best Day of the Dead attire and celebrate with us! And please remember to drive home safely.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber