Tulare Public Cemetery District to pay $150k, settling discrimination lawsuit

A discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Tulare cemetery groundskeeper against the Tulare Public Cemetery District has been settled to the tune of $150,000. The board voted unanimously to accept a settlement agreement at its August 28 Special Board Meeting.
Harvey Demp, a former groundskeeper, sued the district last year and alleged that he was harassed and discriminated against on the basis of his race and color.
He claimed that the district failed to prevent discriminatory behavior before he was wrongfully terminated.
While neither side was able to voluntarily disclose the terms of the settlement, the settlement text was made available through a California Public Records Act request; the settlement makes clear that the district continues to deny Demp’s allegations and that the district does not admit any liability.
According to the text of the settlement, the $150,000 was “intended to compensate [Demp] for alleged economic damages (alleged to be approximately eleven thousand dollars ($11,000)), and alleged emotional distress,” meaning $139,000 was awarded to Demp for emotional distress.
The final settlement outlined a total of 21 terms, including a confidentiality clause restricting Demp from speaking about any “negotiations, agreements, facts, terms, amounts and provisions of this Agreement,” though the text states that the district would be required to provide the agreement as part of potential Public Records Act requests.
Other aspects of the lawsuit such as evidence and depositions of district employees will not be made public.
The Lawsuit
According to the suit, Demp started working for the cemetery in September of 2021 as a full time groundskeeper under the supervision of head groundskeeper David Faria and district manager Clara Bernardo.
Demp claims he was the only Black employee at the district.
The suit states, “During Plaintiff’s employment with Defendant, Defendant’s supervisory/management employees frequently engaged in unwelcomed, unsolicited and offensive, harassing and discriminatory conduct in the workplace towards Plaintiff on the basis of his ancestry, race and color.
The offensive, harassing and discriminatory conduct took a variety of forms including but not limited to:
- David Faria using the word n—-r in the workplace;
- David Faria using the word n—-r in Plaintiff’s presence at work;
- David Faria calling Plaintiff a n—-r while at work;
- David Faria using the word “n—-ritis” in a demeaning and degrading manner while talking to Plaintiff at work; and
- David Faria stated, “he was going to hang Plaintiff from a tree.”
The suit continues to claim that these incidents took place “numerous times in the workplace” and that Bernardo observed them, yet “took no effective action to prevent and/or stop the unlawful race-based comments and conduct.”
Demp claims that Faria and Bernardo then wrongfully accused him of drinking alcohol on the job on May 17, 2023, after Faria found empty beer cans in an area that he and a coworker had worked.
He claims that Bernardo sent him home from work with four hours pay and without performing an alcohol screening or fitness examination. The next day, he claims Bernardo accused him of drinking beer and working under the influence of alcohol before firing him.
Faria later ended up resigning from the cemetery in December of 2023.
Tulare residents speak out
Former audit committee member, Linda Maloy, told the Voice last year that employees, management, and the trustees all have known that Faria “spoke like this on the job.”
“They [Bernardo and Faria] started plotting how to fire him [Demp] a year ago,” said Maloy.
She said she heard about the plot “because someone couldn’t keep their mouth shut.”
“I don’t know whether or not David has called Harvey a n***** on or off the job. What I do know for a fact because I have witnessed it, is David wearing a beanie cap on his head with a patch of the Confederate flag. I can only assume that all of the other employees working at the cemetery district have also witnessed the same,” former Tulare Public Cemetery District board member Alberto Aguilar stated in an email to the Voice.
In a Facebook post in the group Political Perspectives on the Tulare Cemetery, community member Mary Sepeda wrote a statement decrying the situation.
“Here is the lawsuit the cemetery lost. A $150,000.00 award to the plaintiff, plus additional cemetery costs for the cemetery attorneys, insurance investigators fees, court fees and the depositions done. Don’t forget the cemetery’s liability insurance will skyrocket! We can thank our District cemetery manager Clara Bernardo and foreman David Faria for this ridiculous lawsuit. In addition, David took off a month for stress leave to come back on December 1 to quit.$$$,” the post reads.
Bernardo told the Voice that the district’s insurer, Golden State Insurance, took on the cost of legal representation, legal expenses, and the cost of the settlement.
The settlement in its totality was $150,000, Bernardo said – and none of that was charged to the district. The district ended up paying nothing.
Sepeda’s concerns about higher insurance rates were not unfounded, however.
In September of 2021 the district’s former insurance company, Allied World, canceled their insurance policy early due to “the risks with bad publicity and risks involved with our past management,” Bernardo reported to the board.
TPCD struggled to find a replacement company before their insurance lapsed and ended up paying a much higher premium to Golden State.
Sepeda added to her post referring to the $150,000 settlement, “The big question is: if the ground foreman was still on the job, would he now be fired? IF YES, why hasn’t the District cemetery manager been fired? She is an AT WILL employee. No need to place on the agenda in closed session. Why is Charlie, Michele, and Steve keeping her on the job?”
Complaints swirled around Bernardo soon after she was hired. Some patrons of the cemetery have claimed that Bernardo is overpaid, spends too much cemetery money on frivolous expenditures, and is not fit for the job.
Maloy says the cemetery’s budget has ballooned to $2m per year from just $840,000 four years ago. District board trustee Xavier Avila wrote in September 2023 that the budget was $1,862,000, and decried the state of the cemetery when compared with the amount budgeted.
“If we could do a good job four years ago with only 6 groundskeepers with older equipment then we should be able to do it today. We certainly do not need to add a fourth office person. The Board voted to put an expensive computer program in and I was told it would reduce the work load on the office because it processed the paperwork automatically. So now even though we have this new $65,000 program I’m being told we still need more people in the office. Well I’m not buying it . It’s only going to put more stress on our budget and I’m totally against raising costs onto our families to cover a already bloated budget,” he wrote.
Former Trustee Vicki Gilson wrote in a Letter to the Editor last year, “Besides appearing that someone is “cooking the books” the cemetery finances have never been so dire.”
Aguilar claims that monthly financials have not been submitted to the board since June even though Bernardo works alongside two office assistants and a paid accountant.
“In 2017 there was a manager and one office assistant and they never missed a month reporting the financials,” he told the Voice.
6 thoughts on “Tulare Public Cemetery District to pay $150k, settling discrimination lawsuit”
So does Clara think that the District never paid a dime to Golden State for insurance coverage or that Golden State won’t raise insurance premiums to recoup that $150,000 (that is if they don’t cancel the policy)?
The question was about the amount the District had to cut a check out for and I said the district didn’t pay a check That’s why we have insurance. The insurance company takes care of hiring the attorneys and pays those fees along with the settlement. I never said anything about not paying our regular insurance of course paying our regular insurance is what got us coverage for this claim. Many people are speaking about things they know nothing about. Many people are making accusations, assumptions, Slander and defamation of Character just because they want to create a picture of What they think is going on but not what is really going on facts is something that is never checked transparency, accountability and truth seem to be only required from one side. Maybe the writer needs to get a hold of the deposition which I was in all three and get the black and white In writing of whether I was really involved in any of these claims, if a video surfaces then it will prove even more so I wasn’t involved. Continue to paint the picture that you want of me because what you guys really don’t want is really the truth of what’s really going on remember the ones that are speaking the loudest Aren’t always the ones that should be heard look behind them and see how many miles have been taped up that not that are not allowed to speak. This place has gone through many managers in a short amount of time. Doesn’t one question what is a common denominator in all of this? Bullying is illegal along with cyber bullying maybe the writer of this can post the definition because many seem to not understand Or better yet some don’t seem to really care. And Catherine do you seem to continue to get your information from the same people so all your stories sound exactly the same in about time to talk to the ones who really work here and what’s really going on if you really want story but then again that wouldn’t fall in line with everything that you’ve ever posted the last few years, the scenario of how awful of a manager I am.
And before the grammar police come out … I spoke into this message so yes not completely all words were how they should have been
I know about insurance companies and their coverage. I also know that when a claim is filed premiums as a rule increase. Nothing is free, not insurance coverage, not payouts, not nothing. The District “will pay a price” one way or the other. People learn that in “Life 101” during the 2nd grade. If you consider posting what the Valley Voice had in their article and then opining on that 2-paragraph quote is cyber bullying, then my dear Clara I suggest that YOU look up the legal definition of bullying and post it. If you are claiming that The Voice quoted you incorrectly then take that up with them.
I do admit to not putting quotation marks around the 2-paragraphs. So sue me! Wait until you are pushing 80 years of age and forget to dot an “I” and cross a “T”. lol
The grammar comment was about my own errors in writing not anything about yours…. Now my response had to do with your comment about do I think that the district never paid a dime and about insurance coverage going up … well of course I know the district pays coverage and of course I know it goes up with claims it even goes up lately without claims … does this claim effect us financially in long run absolutely every claim will but again when I was asked about it it was about us literally cutting a check outside of what the insurance pays and my answer was no the insurance covers it all
It is nice to know that YOU know that this $150,000 settlement is going to hurt the cemetery financially. As for the reputation of this Board and you (and indirectly your staff) time will tell once things are out in the open. A good start would be to get your house in order and get busy on these late financial reports and total transparency in delivering all requested documents to any public person who asks to see them. If the request is legit and the documents are legit then all questions will be cleared up and you and the Board can get back to making the cemetery sound and beautiful once again.