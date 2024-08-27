What are the Propositions on your November 5 ballot? Join our forum September 17 at Café 210 to learn more

You may know how you are going to vote for President – but do you know how to vote on the propositions?

Join The League of Women Voters of Tulare County for an informational forum on September 17 at Café 210 on Center St in Visalia. Doors open at 6:30 and the forum starts at 7:00pm. Grab your favorite drink at the café and learn about each proposition, their fiscal impact. and who is endorsing each one.

Ballots will be arriving in your mailbox the second week of October.

There will be 10 propositions on the November 5 ballot, the most controversial being Prop 36 that will repeal parts of Prop 46 passed in 2014 that reformed the criminal justice system. A decade ago voters approved the initiative to lower many drug possession and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. Many Californians believe this has lead to a rash of smash and grab crimes.

Other propositions involve raising the minimum wage, outlawing indentured slavery and marriage equality.

According to Ballotpedia the ten propositions are:

Proposition 2 Issue $10 billion in bonds to fund construction and modernization of public education facilities

Proposition 32 Increase minimum wage to $18 an hour

Proposition 33 Repeals Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act

Proposition 34 Requires health care providers to spend 98% of revenues from federal discount prescription drug program on direct patient care

Proposition 35 Permanently authorizes a tax on managed care organizations to fund Medi-Cal programs

Proposition 36 Increase drug crime and theft penalties and allow a new class of crime to be called treatment-mandated felony, which gives the offender the option to participate in drug and mental health treatment

Proposition 3 Repeal Proposition 8 and establish a right to marry

Proposition 4 Issue $10 billion in bonds to fund state and local parks, environmental protection projects, water infrastructure projects, energy projects, and flood protection projects

Proposition 5 Lower the vote threshold from 66.67% to 55% for local bond measures to fund housing projects and public infrastructure

Proposition 6 Remove involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime from the state constitution

For an in-depth explanation of each initiative go to the California Secretary of State’s website

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-measures/qualified-ballot-measures

This forum will be live streamed on the First Presbyterian Church Facebook at www.facebook.com/FPCVisalia/ and also on the Valley Voice facebook at www.facebook.com/ourvalleyvoice/

This forum will be posted to YouTube after the event at TCV @ 210