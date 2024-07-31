DINUBA BRANCH LIBRARY GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Tulare County Library invites everyone to the Grand Opening celebration of the remodeled Dinuba Branch Library on Friday, August 2, 2024 from 10am-2pm. The branch reopened on July 10 with hours Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday 10am-1 pm & 2-6pm and Wednesday 10am-1pm & 2-7pm.

The event will feature distinguished speakers including Eddie Valero—Tulare County Supervisor District 4, Sonia Mehrmand— President of the Tulare County Library Foundation, Susan Abair—President of the Friends of the Dinuba Library, Mayor Maribel Reynosa —City of Dinuba, and others. Darla Wegener, County Librarian hosts the event with Branch Librarian, Stephanie Buckridge, welcoming everyone to the new Dinuba Branch.

Dinuba, a community of 25,573, is located Northwest of Visalia, just off Road 80. This project was supported in part by funding provided by the State of California, administered by the

California State Library. Thanks also to the Tulare County Library Foundation, Friends of Dinuba Library, Friends of Tulare County Library, Friends of Three Rivers Library and many other contributors.

The newly remodeled Branch provides expanded and improved spaces for children, young adults, and adults, including a new computer area, a Friends book sale room in the refreshed community room, and much more. The approximately 8300 square foot space located 150 S I St houses books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines to provide the Dinuba community with their informational, recreational, educational, and cultural needs.

County Librarian, Darla Wegener “The Tulare County Library is happy to reopen the Dinuba Branch for the community. Come on in to get a free library card, find a book, attend a program, and so much more.”

The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in seventeen communities, a literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and an online presence at www.tularecountylibrary.org.

Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary and www.facebook.com/DinubaBranch and follow us on Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib. For more information, please contact the Dinuba Branch Library at their updated phone number 559 595-7195.