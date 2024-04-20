Valadao votes for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

According to the New York Times, “The House voted resoundingly on Saturday to approve $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as Speaker Mike Johnson put his job on the line to advance the long-stalled aid package by marsh aling support from mainstream Republicans and Democrats.”

David Valadao- CD22 and Jim Costa – CD21 voted yes on each part of the package. CD20 that includes Kern, and parts of Tulare and Kings Counties has not had representation since Kevin McCarthy left office last December.

Representatives were given the choice to vote yes or no each part of the foreign aid package. The Ukraine part of the package received 98 votes in favor from Republicans and 112 Republicans voted against.

Valadao released the following statement after voting in support of national security supplemental legislation to provide urgent aid to Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

“My most important duty in Congress is ensuring the safety of all Americans, and it is in America’s national security interest to help our allies defend themselves,” said Congressman Valadao. “These bills will replenish our own defense stockpiles, require greater oversight of aid, and ensure our allies have the means to counter terror and aggression. America cannot sit by while Russia, Iran and its terrorist proxies, and the Chinese Communist Party commit direct assaults on freedom and democracy.”

Congressman Valadao voted in support of the following bills to counter American adversaries and provide critical aid to Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine:

The Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024

The bill totals $26.38 billion to support Israel in its effort to defend itself against Iran and its proxies, and to reimburse U.S. military operations in response to recent attacks.

The Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024

The bill totals $60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.

The Indo-Pacific Securiry Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024

The bill totals $8.12 billion to continue efforts to counter communist China and ensure a strong deterrence in the region.

The 21st Century Peace Through Strength Act

The bill implements strong sanctions and policies to counter Iran, China, and Russia.”