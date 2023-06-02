Carnegie Museum to hold Kick Off Your Summer Car Show on June 3

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County’s second annual Kick off Your Summer Car Show will be held on June 3rd.

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County’s second annual Kick Off Your Summer Car Show will be held in historic downtown Hanford this Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show will feature more than 100 cars from the late 1920s to the present.

Cars will compete and be judged in eight categories including Best Historic Car, Best Hot Rod, Best Muscle car and Best Import Car.

Last year’s Best In Show winner, a 1930 La Salle, will be back to defend its title. It will face some tough competition this year, including a 1949 Triumph Roadster 2000.

Visitors to the car show will be able to once again vote in the popular People’s Choice award. “In our inaugural show last year, we had 135 cars competing. Based on pre-registrations, we expect to have many more cars competing this year,” said Carnegie Museum President Jack Schwartz.

“We have expanded the show to include two more city blocks.”

Also new this year will be food trucks featuring foods from traditional hot dogs and snow cones to Jamaican, Southern and Mexican cuisines. In addition, vendors will be selling their wares in Civic Center Park, ranging from car care products, jewelry to wood arts and crafts.

There is no charge to visit the car show.

The Carnegie Museum will have extended hours Saturday, opening at 10 a.m. so car show enthusiasts will be able to view the new A Portuguese History of Kings County exhibition. The museum is located at 109 E. 8th Street. Admission is $5 for persons over 12, $2 under 12 with a maximum of $10 per family.