Want to Party New Years Eve? Tulare and Kings Counties has you covered!

From Hanford to Porterville, the Central Valley will be ringing in the New Year in style. Have fun but be safe and please drive sober.

The Valley Voice wishes all our readers a Happy New Year’s Eve and prosperous and peaceful 2023!

Wyndham invites everyone to their New Years Eve Celebration 2023

Join us in ringing in the New Year at Wyndham Visalia starting at 8:00pm! Tickets are $75.00 a person, 21 and over.

Tickets include live music by Run for Cover, Champagne Toast, Appetizers, Party Favors, Photo booth fun, and so much more!

Be safe and take the elevator home, Special Rate $99.00 before taxes.

Book your sleeping room online with our Block Code: 123122NEW or by calling the Wyndham directly at (559)651-5000.

Come dressed to impress, and don’t delay as the last event was a sell out! This Saturday, 31st December, 08:00 pm, New Year’s Eve Party in Visalia

Also check out other Music Events in Visalia, Entertainment Events in Visalia.

Wyndham Visalia, 9000 W Airport Dr. Visalia

American GI Forum presents 2022 New Year’s Eve Dance at the Visalia Convention Center

Get your groove on at the Visalia Convention Center’s Dance Party Saturday, December 31, 2022 starting at 8:00 PM featuring the band August.

General Admission seats start at $35 and reserved seats are $40. Food will be available for purchase and party favors are included.

No one under 16 invited.

For more information https://visaliatix.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=248&src=eventperformances

NYE Rooftop Countdown at the Darling Hotel

Do the New Years Eve countdown under the stars at the Darling Hotel in Visalia Dec 31, 2022 starting at 10:30pm through Jan 1, 2023 at 1:00am.

The Darling Hotel is located at 210 N Court St

The Darling Hotel is delighted to host a New Year’s Eve celebration amongst the stars at our rooftop restaurant and lounge, Elderwood on Saturday, December 31, 2021. Toast to your New Year’s resolutions with music, light bites, and drinks for purchase. Then when the clock strikes 12, we will all raise a glass to the New Year!

https://www.thedarlingvisalia.com/upcoming-events/

Hanford’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Ring the New Year’s bells at the Winter Wonderland Masquerade Ball at the Civic Auditorium in Hanford 400 North Douty St. Festivities start at 8:00 and last until midnight. Choose a mask and wear it well, so that your true identity, no one can know. Put on your best black-tie outfit and enjoy an enchanting evening with Off the Vine’s rich appetizers, signature cocktails and beers, midnight champagne toast, Magic of Elder and live music by Valley Cats.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchase tickets at www.mainstreethanford.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA in Porterville

Ring in the New Year with Porterville Parks and Leisure Services at their annual New Year’s Eve Gala on December 31 at the Veterans Memorial Building. The event starts at 8:00 PM and goes until the ball drops at midnight. The celebration includes refreshments, party favors and entertainment provided by local favorites, Jerry Hall & Trick Shot. Admission is only $10 per person. All adults are welcome and tickets are available at the door. For more information, call (559) 791-7695 or visit the City of Porterville website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us.

Exeter’s New Year’s Eve Pub Crawl

Put you’re your party hat on and come on out to Exeter’s New Years Eve Pub Crawl sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. This is a family friendly event and costumes are welcome.

Pub Crawl Schedule

Exeter Eagles Lodge, 555 W. Visalia Rd at 6:00

Rock Yard Tavern, 132 N E St. at 7:00

Bell Craft Brew Co.,130 N E St. at 8:00

VIP Pizza, 180 E Pine at 9:00

Café Lafayette, 151 S E St at 10:00

The Stag Saloon, 115 E Pine St at 11:00pm with a champagne toast and breakfast burritos at midnight.

The Exeter Republican Women are sponsoring a 50/5 drawing at each location.