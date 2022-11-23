Candy Cane Lane Parade Grand Marshal Announced

Visalia’s beloved Candy Cane Lane Parade is right around the corner, and the 76th annual parade’s Grand Marshal has been announced.

Local businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Dru Quesnoy has been named the Grand Marshal for the 76th Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade.

Downtown Visalians shared that Dru Quesnoy’s, “Contributions to the local Real Estate, healthcare, manufacturing, and non-profit communities make her an excellent representative of Visalia,” and added, “Dru’s passion for making sure our community is is as beautiful, prosperous, and financially vibrant tomorrow as it has been for the past 38 years she’s lived here pave the way and inspire others to do the same.”

Produced by Downtown Visalians, the Candy Cane Lane Parade will be held Monday, November 28th on Main Street starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Candy Cane Lane Parade is presented by Downtown Visalians, Family HealthCare Network, Groppetti Automotive Family and Kaweah Health.

Roads will close in portions of downtown Visalia at 3 p.m. on parade day.

Chairs, blankets, ropes, chains, or any other spot reserving items are not allowed on the roadway or sidewalks until after the road closes at 3 p.m.

The City of Visalia and Downtown Visalians hold no responsibility for any items that are lost, stolen, or moved. Attendees are asked to follow all instructions given by public safety and parade marshals.