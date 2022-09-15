Get ready to be informed! Visalia will have three voters’ forums

According to the Tulare County Registrar of Voters the first day to vote by mail is October 10. The office hopes to get the ballot in your mail box the week before.

To prepare the voters, Visalia Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters (LWV) are putting on three forums to cover propositions and candidates.

All three forums will be at 210 Café, 210 W Center St. in Visalia.

The Chamber will be hosting a VUSD candidates’ forum on Tuesday October 4. There is a meet and greet at 5:00pm and the forum starts at 5:30. The Chamber is requesting that attendees reserve their seat at visaliachamber.org/forum.

The LWV is conducting an informational forum to educate voters on the seven propositions and Measure C. The forum will be Tuesday October 11 from 7:00 – 8:30.

The evening’s program will be moderated by Paul Hurley and will present a power point of each of the propositions looking at the pros and cons. The forum will conduct a more in depth look at Propositions 26 and 27 due to their complexities and the confusion caused by their advertisements. A representative from the College of Sequoias will be available to explain Measure C.

The majority of the information will be originating from the League of Women Voter’s education tool that can be found on line called Voters Edge. An explanation of Voter’s Edge and where to access it will be reviewed during the forum.

On Tuesday October 24, the Chamber will be hosting a Visalia City Council forum. Doors open at 5:00 for attendees to meet the candidates and the forum starts at 5:30. The chamber is requesting those interested in attending to get their free ticket at visaliachamber.org/forum.

Election Day is November 8!