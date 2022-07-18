Let the Races Begin!

The nomination period to run for local office in Tulare County started today and Vicki Riddle and Brian Poochigian were some of the first in line!

Riddle is running for Exeter City Council District D and Poochigian is the incumbent for Visalia City council District 3 running to defend his seat.

There are 271 offices open to run for ranging from city councils, water districts, to school boards. A list is available at the Tulare County Registrar of voters:

https://tularecoelections.org/elections/candidate-application/?proc=listingbyfilter

The nomination period lasts from today, July 18, to August 12. This period will be extended to August 17 in those districts where incumbents do not file to run.

To run for a local office, residents need to make an appointment with the Tulare County Registrar of Voters and their staff will walk you through the process.

Appointments can be made now by visiting the new Nomination Portal on the Tulare County Registrar of Voters website at www.tularecoelections.org or call the Elections Division Office (559) 624-7300 to make an appointment. The Elections Division office is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to noon.