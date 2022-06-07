Connie Conway is going to Washington

After serving her constituents at the state and local level for many years, former State Assembly Minority Leader Connie Conway is going to be finishing Rep. Devin Nunes term in Washington DC. According to the California Secretary of State website Tulare County has reported 90% of the precincts and we are still waiting on Fresno.

Conway has 55.6% to 44.4% for Lourin Hubbard. If the results stick her election will be pre-certified and Conway will be heading to Washington as early as next week.

Congressional District 22 held by Rep David Valadao is one of the most closely watched races in the battle for control of the House of Representatives. With most of Tulare and Kings counties reporting, Assembly member Rudy Salas is at 43.1% to Valadao’s 26.95. Kern County has not yet reported but is part of the district that leans toward Salas.

The primary results reveal that it will be an uphill battle for Valadao to beat the democrat come November.

In Congressional District 21 it looks like Rep. Jim Costa will be facing Michael Maher in the November General Election. Currently Democrat Costa has 54.1% and Maher with 20.8% of the vote, beat out the other Republicans.

In State Assembly District 33 race Devon Mathis will be facing Tulare City Council member Jose Sigala in the November election. Mathis has received 58.7% of the vote to 22.5% for Sigala

For State Senate District 16 Incumbent Melissa Hurtado, with 33% of the vote, will be facing Republican David Shepard who received 43% of the vote as of 10:00pm.

None of the results are final