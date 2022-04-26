Tulare County Board of Supervisors Candidates to Face-off at Forum May 3

The League of Women Voters of Tulare County along with their partners is conducting a candidates’ forum for Tulare County Board of Supervisor (TCBOS) District 4 on May 3 at the Woodlake Veterans’ Memorial Building from 6:00 – 7:30.

Tulare County Board of Supervisor Eddie Valero, who currently represents District 4, will be facing three challengers in the June 7 primary. The top two vote getters will advance to the general election November 8, 2022.

Two Board of Supervisor districts are up for re-election, but District 5 represented by Dennis Townsend has no challenger and will not be on the ballot.

All candidates running for District 4 will be participating in the forum:

Eddie Valero – Incumbent/Businessman

Scott Harness – Business owner/Former Mayor of Dinuba

Kelly Culver – Teacher

Melvin Gong – Retired USAF/Businessperson

District 4 comprises of the cities of Woodlake and Dinuba and the communities of Lemon Cove, Cutler-Orosi, Ivanhoe, Three Rivers, Goshen, and Seville.

New sections of Northern Visalia are part of District 4 since redistricting so please check what district in which you vote and we look forward to seeing you at the forum!

Come listen to the candidates answer audience and LWV questions and make an informed decision when voting in the June 7 Primary. The forum will also be streamed by the Dolores Huerta Foundation on Youtube and their and the Valley Voice’s facebooks and websites.

What: TCBOS District 4 Candidates’ forum

When: 6:00 – 7:30pm

WHO: All candidates have been invited to attend the forum.

Where: Woodlake Veterans’ Memorial Building at 355 N Acacia St, Woodlake, CA 93286

This event is sponsored by League of Women Voters of Tulare County, The Valley Voice, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Dinuba Chamber of Commerce, League of United Latin American Citizens, Tulare County League of Mexican American Women.

Contact: League of Women Voters of Tulare County, Donna Mekeel 559 303-8054