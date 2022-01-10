Supervisor Eddie Valero Chair of Tulare County Supervisors

At the January 4 Tulare County Board of Supervisor’s meeting it was a 5-0 vote to appoint Supervisor Eddie Valero as Chair and Supervisor Dennis Townsend as Vice-Chair. Valero gave the following statement to the Tulare County Hispanic Chamber

“And to think this kid from Orosi is now the Chairman of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to help lead our County. And, despite the whirlwind of 2020 and 2021, I am believing for better days ahead. I am always thankful to serve alongside my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, and know it will take our team to fulfill the dream in 2022.

Ten years ago, I still remember my parents saying, “What the HECK are you doing? Why are you moving back when you’re almost finished with your doctorate?” At the time I didn’t now either. But the tug in my heart was way too powerful and deep.

Thankfully, with the support of all of you, I am where I am today because of you! Thank you for pushing me forward, for challenging me constantly, for always keeping me accountable, and for lifting me up when storms have come and gone. You are what fuels me and helps me do the work I do now. That work is in making sure that all our communities get the resources they need and the spotlight they deserve so that everyone has a voice at the governing table.”

I am excited for the year ahead, and I look forward to our County’s progress. Teamwork makes the dream work!