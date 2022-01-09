Special Election to Replace Nunes Set for June 7

Governor Gavin Newsom set June 7 for the special election to replace former Representative Devin Nunes. Nunes resigned from Congress last week to run a social media company owned by former president Donald Trump.

The special election’s primary will be held on April 5. The two top vote getters will participate in the statewide primary on June 7. The winner of the special election will hold Nunes old seat until the end of the year.

The special election will be using the old Congressional District 22 map that is solidly Republican.

The new district maps approved late last year will be used for the November 8, 2022 election.

Visalia will no longer be part of CD22. The north portion of Visalia will be represented by the Fresno-dominated CD21, while the main part of the city will fall in the largely rural CD20 and will be in Congress member Kevin McCarthy’s district.

Nunes hometown of Tulare will be split between CD20 and CD22