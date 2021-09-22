California Farm Bureau Praises ﻿Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Veto of AB 616

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson today applauded Gov. Gavin Newsom for vetoing Assembly Bill 616. The legislation would have allowed yearlong mail-in card-check campaigns for unionizing instead of a secret ballot election.

“The California Farm Bureau is proud of our farmers, ranchers and farm workers who stood up and spoke out against AB 616 and the threat it represented for the rights of agricultural employees to be free of undue fear and intimidation,” Johansson said. “The firm action taken today by Governor Newsom in vetoing 616 protects the sanctity of the secret ballot election. It means that strong-arm organizing tactics and coercion have no place in California agriculture.”

The California Farm Bureau works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 32,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of nearly 5.6 million Farm Bureau members.