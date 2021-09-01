Lemoore High School Child Psychologist Arrested for Soliciting a Minor for Sex

Lemoore Union High School child psychologist, Christian D. Loeffler, was arrested last week for soliciting a minor for sex.

According to a press release from the Kings County Sheriff’s Department during the operation law enforcement officials from Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, and Kings County District Attorney’s Office, posed as 13-year-old and 16-year-old juveniles on several on-line social media sites.

Over August 26th, 27th and 28th, 16 adult individuals made contact with the decoy juveniles and solicited them for sexual acts. All 16 suspects agreed to meet the underage decoy at various locations within the County to complete the sexual act.

Lemoore School District has sent out texts and a detailed email to all parents who have children in the district informing them of Loeffler’s arrest.

According to Loeffler’s Linkedin he has been Lemoore Union High School District Psychologist since July of 2017. From 2015 to 2017 Loeffler worked for the Kings County Department of Education in various capacities and before that he was a Behavior Specialist for the Bakersfield City School District.

Also caught in the sting was Jose Huerta from Hanford who owns Huertas Jumping Houses. According to his facebook Huerta rents out chairs and tables for parties and children’s jumping houses.

All those arrested include:

Edward Zuniga, 45, of Hanford Christian Loeffler, 35, of Lemoore

Miguel Guarchaj Gomes, 29, of Visalia Timothy Rankin, 60, of Exeter

Netzahaulcoyotl Trujillo, 39, of Hanford Josefat Gutierrez, 46, of Hanford

Jose Huerta Garcia, 36, of Hanford Domingo Martinez, 40, of Mendota

John Cha, 22, of Fresno Alberto G. Martinez, 34, of Yettem

Chris Raymond Brown, 40, of Hanford David Spry Burks, 20, of Hanford

Phillip Noe Sesate, 19, of Hanford Luis Morales, 22, of Lemoore

Sergio J. Cervantes-Serna, 47, of Hanford Samuel Mendoza, 39, of Visalia

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on various charges related to arranging to meet a minor for sexual acts, meeting at an agreed upon location for sexual acts and sending sexually explicit materials to a minor.

Also during the operation Detectives with the Lemoore Police Department posed as adults looking to be paid for sexual acts on several social media outlets. During the operation Eric A. Jauregui, 33, of Hanford was arrested for PC 647b, Soliciting Prostitution.