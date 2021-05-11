Rep. Liz Cheney speaks on the eve of being ousted for not supporting the Big Lie

Representative Liz Cheney is being ousted from her leadership role in the Republican Caucus because she believes the election was not stolen from Trump. On the eve of ultra conservative Cheney being replaced by moderate Republican Elise Stefanik in a vote tomorrow, Rep. Cheney had this to say on the House Floor.
“Thank you very much. I’d like to thank very much my friend, colleague, Mr. Buck, for yielding me time this evening.
I know the topic, Mr. Speaker, is cancel culture; I have some thoughts about that, but tonight, I rise to discuss freedom and our constitutional duty to protect it.
Mr. Speaker, I have been privileged to see firsthand how powerful and how fragile freedom is. 28 years ago, I stood outside a polling place, a schoolhouse in western Kenya. Soldiers had chased away people who were lined up to vote. A few hours later, they came streaming back in, risking further attack, undaunted in their determination to exercise their right to vote. In 1992, I sat across the table from a young mayor in … Russia. And I listened to him talk of his dream of liberating his nation from communism. Years later, for his dedication to the cause of freedom, Boris Nemtsov was assassinated by Vladimir Putin’s thugs. In Warsaw, in 1990, I listened to a young Polish woman tell me that her greatest fear was that people would forget. They would forget what it was like to live under Soviet domination. That they would forget the price of freedom. Three men, an immigrant who escaped Castro’s totalitarian regime, a young man who grew up behind the Iron Curtain and became his country’s minister of defense, and a dissident who spent years in the Soviet gulag have all told me it was the miracle of America, captured in the words of President Ronald Reagan, that inspired them. And I have seen the power of faith and freedom. I listened to Pope John Paul II speak to thousands in Nairobi in 1985. And 19 years later, I watched the same pope take my father’s hand, look in his eyes, and say God bless America.
God has blessed America, Mr. Speaker. But our freedom only survives if we protect it. If we honor our oath, taken before God in this chamber, to support and defend the constitution. If we recognize threats to freedom when they arise.
Today, we face a threat America has never seen before. A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence.
Millions of Americans have been misled by the former president. They have heard only his words but not the truth. As he continues to undermine our democratic process, sowing seeds of doubt about whether democracy really works at all.
I am a conservative Republican and the most conservative of conservative principles is reverence for the rule of law.
The Electoral College has voted. More than 60 state and federal courts, including multiple judges the former president appointed, have rejected his claims.
The Trump Department of Justice investigated the former president’s claims of widespread fraud and found no evidence to support them.
The election is over.
That is the rule of law.
That is our constitutional process.
Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution.
Our duty is clear. Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy.
This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans.
Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.
As the party of Reagan, Republicans have championed democracy, won the cold war and defeated the Soviet communists. Today, America is on the cusp of another cold war. This time with communist China. Attacks against our democratic process and the rule of law empower our adversaries and feed communist propaganda that American democracy is a failure.
We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen and America has not failed.
I received a message last week from a Gold Star father who said standing up for the truth honors all who gave all. We must all strive to be worthy of the sacrifice of those who have died for our freedom. They are the patriots Katharine Lee Bates described in the words of “America the Beautiful,” when she wrote, “oh beautiful for heroes proved in liberating strife, who more than self their country loved and mercy more than life.”
Ultimately, Mr. Speaker, this is at the heart of what our oath requires: That we love our country more. That we love her so much that we will stand above politics to defend her. That we will do everything in our power to protect our Constitution and our freedom that has been paid for by the blood of so many.
We must love America so much that we will never yield in her defense. That is our duty. Thank you.
2 thoughts on “Rep. Liz Cheney speaks on the eve of being ousted for not supporting the Big Lie”
Liz Cheney has chosen to walk a lonely path in her determination to stay in a party that has “chosen” to leave her. Trump’s Republican Party has declared that truth no longer has a seat at their table if it means standing up to an autocrat and his deplorable minions. Truth needs to be rejected, denounced as a lie, shutdown, and buried inside the leadership of today’s Trump’s Republican Party, both in the House and in the Senate if it gets in the way of their political agenda. Kevin McCarthy, under Trump’s leadership and direction, has “maliciously” followed Trump’s directives and instructed his Republican Caucus Committee to reject, denounce, shutdown and bury Liz Cheney for speaking the truth and for not standing with Trump. I choose to not say the word “faithfully” when talking about today’s Trump Republican Party because sadly faith along with truth has been removed from that party’s platform and does not exist within it. I have voted for numerous Republicans at the local, State, and Federal levels over the course of my voting lifetime. As a conservative/moderate registered Democrat over these past 57 years I will not vote for anyone who has shown continued silence or allegiance/support of today’s Trump Republican Party. This makes it hard because I’m not thrilled with some aspects of the alternatives that I am left to choose from. I may be only one of a few in this county who will not vote for any Trump Republican but truth, faith, honor, trust and respect are more than just words to me. But then again it has always been country first for me because anything less undermines the stability of our democracy.
That is one freaky Cult of the Big Lie.
This is how Orwellian they have become: At the “Devin Nunes Freedom Festival” this weekend, the guy who sues internet parody cows said, “They always accuse us of being
violent rioters, yet it’s Antifa, BLM and other left-wing shock troops that … assault Republicans, conservatives and just innocent Americans. They attack police officers, and they lay siege to federal buildings.”
Yes, those words actually came out of his filthy, lying mouth. Devin’s idiot sidekick Kashyap Patel said, “out of 400 people arrested” in connection with the Capitol attacks, “Only two had loose links to President Trump or affiliated organizations.” Actually, 458 people have been arrested so far, and all had “links” to Trump, given they’d stormed the Capitol out of the false belief that he had won the election.