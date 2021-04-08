Hanford to Celebrate Arbor Day, Dedicate the Planting of the Official Christmas Tree

On Friday April 9, at 11AM, the City of Hanford will celebrate Arbor Day by dedicating and the planting the City’s official Christmas tree. The twenty-five-foot Aptos Blue Coastal Redwood will be planted within Hanford’s historic Civic Park adjacent to iconic Civic Auditorium.

While Spring has just arrived, early April is an excellent time of year to plant trees. It’s not too early to plan for the holidays “The holiday season brings families together; it’s joy and celebration. That’s the magic of Christmas—and this new tree will become the central figure in the story.” In November, the City is planning for something special at Civic Park that will attract local and regional attention. Stay tuned for an announcement in late Summer.

In addition to the new Christmas tree, community volunteers will be planting eight new trees within the park. Since 2015, the City of Hanford has achieved Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or Parks and Recreation Commission, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

“Trees are a wonderful asset to the community” says Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services Director. “They increase our quality of life by bringing natural elements and wildlife habitats into the community. In addition, trees offer ecological and environmental value by absorbing carbon dioxide and creating oxygen.” Albert said.

Members of the City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission will dedicate the tree by reading a proclamation, unveiling a rendering of the dedication plaque and shoveling in the first soil. The Mayor is inviting the entire community to join the City for this event. “Come on out, get your hands dirty, and help us to plant the future of Hanford.” Mayor Ramirez says.