Loyalty to Trump splits Republican Party as Rep. Kevin McCarthy Meets with the former President

While many Republicans are ready to turn the page, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made it clear today that this is still Trump’s party.

McCarthy’s goals in meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago were three fold: Avert the Republican Party from splitting in two between Trump loyalist and traditional conservatives, winning back the house in 2022, and becoming Speaker of the House.

McCarthy was passed over in 2016 for Speaker of the House after making political blunders on national television concerning the Benghazi Congressional hearings and Hilary Clinton.

McCarthy released the following statement about his meeting with Trump.

“Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022. A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation. Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us — such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped.

“A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on.”

Three weeks ago McCarthy held Trump responsible for the attack on the capitol. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” He supported the House censuring the president. Since then McCarthy has tried to walk those comments back saying that Trump bore no responsibility for the riots.

McCarthy was warned by other Republicans not to “go crawling back to Trump” but knows he will need Trump’s support if he is going to become Speaker of the House if the Republican regain the majority in two years.

Aids to the former President released the following statement after McCarthy’s meeting with Trump:

“The meeting between President Donald J. Trump and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a- Lag in Palm Beach, Florida, was a very good and cordial one. They discussed many topics, number one of which was taking aback the House in 2022. President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time.

President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House. They worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 seats when most predicted it would be the opposite. They will do so again and the work has already started.”

The statement appears to quiet fears that Trump will form the Patriot Party to challenge Republicans in 2022, a move that would split the Republican vote and guarantee Democrats will keep the House.