Grove ousted from CA Senate Republican Leader spot

California State Senator Shannon Grove of Bakersfield lost her position last Wednesday as the leader of the Republican Senate. Groves’ ouster was precipitated by the GOP caucus’ loss two of their 11 seats in the November election. She has also has faced criticism for spreading conspiracy theories.

Grove represents Tulare County along with portions of Kern and San Bernadino Counties.

Senator Scott Wilk of Santa Clarita was unanimously voted in as the new Senate Republican leader. Wilk narrowly won his own reelection campaign to hold on to his Antelope Valley seat and is considered a more moderate Republican. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.

Grove has described herself as a “gun-carrying, tongue-talking, spirit-filled believer,” and is an enthusiastic Trump supporter.

According to the Sacramento Bee “Grove called him “the greatest of all time” in a recent comment on Twitter, and she retweeted a post alleging voter fraud as the reason for President Biden’s election victory in November.”

Grove was also criticized for tweeting, “Patriots don’t act like this!!! This was Antifa,” on January 6 during the insurrection at the Capitol. Grove later deleted the tweet.

Grove served six years in the Assembly before her election to the state Senate in 2018. She was selected as the Senate’s GOP leader in January 2019.

Grove stated in a press release,

“With the start of a new legislative session, I know Senator Wilk will do an outstanding job leading the caucus as we face the many challenges that lie ahead. It has been an honor to serve as the Senate Republican Leader and fight for Californians who far too often do not have their voices heard in the Capitol. I look forward to continue working with Senator Wilk, the Republican Caucus, and members of the Senate as we restore the California dream,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove.

“Thank you to my colleagues for their faith in my vision for leading our caucus,” said Leader-elect Wilk. “California is facing unprecedented challenges and Senate Republicans stand ready with solutions. For everyday Californians there is no greater priority than the pandemic – the health crisis it has created, its economic devastation and educational challenges for our students.”

“Senate Republicans are committed to putting the middle back in middle class by improving economic opportunities for all Californians, restoring faith in government, and ensuring our children and families receive the support they need to succeed. We appreciate and thank Senator Grove for her leadership during an unprecedentedly difficult time. Her hard work, heart and commitment to California are to be commended.”