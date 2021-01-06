Sens. Hawley and Cruz Fundraise off of their Challenge to the Electoral College

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell along with other establishment Republicans warned fellow senators not to object to certifying the election results of President-elect Biden’s win in today’s vote in Washington.

But two senators are ignoring their party’s leadership advice while raking in the cash.

Voters received a mid-morning message yesterday from Senator Ted Cruz saying, “Over the past few days, I’ve been leading the charge by organizing ten other Republican Senators to demand Congress conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election results in the states with disputed results……I need your emergency support right now. Rush a $5, $10, $25, $50, or $100 contribution to fuel our fight.”

Senator Josh Hawley didn’t miss out on the opportunity to raise money either sending a fundraising plea, “Millions of American voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard….. That is why I cannot vote to certify the results of the Electoral College January 6. Will you stand with me? Donate Here.”

States sent their Electoral College vote totals to Congress in December to be counted and confirmed. It’s largely a formality, since election law says Congress has to treat states’ results as “conclusive.” The counting will happen today in Washington and has devolved from a formality to a highly anticipated spectacle.

An estimated 24 GOP senators, and maybe more, will vote to certify Biden’s election win, along with all of the Democrats. As of Tuesday afternoon, 14 Republican senators had not said what they would do publicly, according to “The Hill.”

In an op-ed in the Washington Post Republican Tom Cotton from Arkansas wrote, “Congress would take away the power to choose the president from the people and place it in the hands of whichever party controls Congress…This action essentially would end our tradition of democratic presidential elections, empowering politicians and party bosses in Washington.”