Newsom Orders Indoor Service Industries to Close

To combat spiking coronavirus cases throughout California, Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a partial shutdown for indoor activities and ordered parking lots closed to state park beaches in LA, the Bay Area, and Monterey County for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the California Department of Public Health Website, “As COVID-19 transmission rates continue to rise, this guidance instructs counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days or more to close indoor operations for certain sectors which promote the mixing of populations beyond households and make adherence to physical distancing with face coverings difficult. Within those sectors, those that are not able to continue their business through outdoor operations must close that portion of their business effective immediately for at least three (3) weeks, in order to further mitigate the spread of the virus. In addition, all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs in these counties must close, both indoors and outdoors.”

Each of the 19 counties has been on California’s County Monitoring List for at least three consecutive days and represents over 70% of the population . Those counties include Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Ventura.

While residents can still get a haircut or go to the gym the following businesses are closed.

Dine-in Restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Movie Theaters

Family Entertainment Centers

Zoos and Museums

Cardrooms

The state is currently in “deep conversation” with individual sovereign tribes on how to deal with their casinos.

Newsom’s goal is to reduce large gatherings indoors where the disease most easily spreads while allowing outdoor operations with modifications to continue. The sectors at issue are all high risk of transmission because of large groups coming together for prolonged periods of time without a face covering.

The spike in cases in California has prompted some counties, such as Los Angeles, to cancel fireworks shows. All fireworks shows are canceled in Tulare and Kings Counties except in Exeter. The Lions Club intends on honoring one of Exeter’s longest traditions. According to their facebook,

“The Annual Free Fireworks show will be held again this year despite the covid issues. Some changes will be required however. No one will be allowed into the stadium or parking lot area, which includes the ball fields. All fireworks will be high aerials so they will be visible from the surrounding roads, etc. Stay safe, keep your distances and enjoy the show.”

The free show will be next to Dobson Field on Rocky Hill Drive on the Fourth of July after sunset.