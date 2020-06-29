Signs to Come Down at El Diamante

Editor’s note: Members of the community have started removing the signs for safe keeping and to preserve them.
Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) Superintendent Dr. Tamara Ravalin sent out an email today announcing the Black Lives Matter (BLM) signs outside of El Diamante High School will be removed by July 3rd. No new signs, posters, or personal messages will be allowed on any district property unless approval is authorized.
The decision to take down the signs was made “due to concerns for the safety and well-being” of students.” There have been multiple incidents at the site where community members have torn down the signs.
In reaction some protesters have decided to meet in front of EL Diamante tonight at 8:30 pm to make a list of demands from VUSD.
In a Twitter message it said, “Visalia unified is trying to silence students. This isn’t about safety, it’s about avoiding the real issues going on and not wanting to deal with them. TONIGHT we will be meeting at El D at 8:30 to make a list of demands we want from @VisaliaUSD.”
A forum sponsored by VUSD will be held Tuesday to create a new space for students to share their voice with the community. The time and details surrounding the forum are yet to be determined. According to staff, a public announcement will reveal that information later today or first thing in the morning.
Last week footage surfaced of female Trump supporters tearing down the signs under the cover of darkness. And more recently, a resident of the area was filmed taking down the signs shortly after the protest and march on Saturday.
BLM organizer, Topanga Jackson, has felt unsafe every time she has been by the signs.
“I’m out there not knowing who will come and yell at us and if I will not be going home for putting up signs.”
She believes the school district is probably concerned about how much media exposure the signs are getting, as well as the safety of the protesters and people in the area.
Jackson has been told by residents in the area that they also do not feel safe because they believe the protesters are violent. Recently, a full video of the altercation on Saturday was uploaded online revealing that the resident tearing down the signs was tackled by a younger man attempting to protect the BLM fence.
Other members of the BLM movement have criticized the decision to take down the signs and replace it with a forum.
“If the VUSD really cared about the student body’s voices,” they wouldn’t take the signs down,” Michael Sunglao, 24, explained. “Changing the setting from a public sidewalk to an indoor forum isn’t contributing to allowing their voice to be heard throughout the city.”
There has not been consensus among BLM protesters on how to respond to the district’s decision. Some believe it is best to comply with the choice to take down the signs and move to a student forum while others plan on being at the meeting in front of El Diamante tonight.
13 thoughts on “Signs to Come Down at El Diamante”
Not letting students or minorities have their voices heard because of disruption, obviously the school system shows alot of them and racism
Signs need to come down! There is no reason for this. They are trying to relive the past! I will be taking my kids out of this school district, for allowing this to happen. The BLM is only creating more problems. If people would obey the law, there would be no issues!
Relive the past??? Seriously??? No “they” want the same respect as everyone else!
after they have earned it,they have a long way to go!They are just followers of the wrong people!
Do you want to relive your heritage worst part time???
Past not part. Pardone mua
I sure pray we can come to a common ground. Why can’t we have a street dedicated for a time being like Fresno and many other cities have done to show support?
How can protesters claim peaceful with videos like that. That young man was trying to provoke a physical altercation and did not cease. So that is ok but tearing down signs is where we draw the line? It’s ridiculous that society is so out of whack to condone the behavior of the protester in that video while condemning the man for pulling signs down.
You made your voices heard it’s time to now do something that will move you forward to get what you want. Yelling on a street corner or the middle of the median, won’t do that.
“Demands” sound like your are holding the school hostage. Are you?
Being taken seriously begins by acting seriously about what you want not making demands like a child. You do it the way adults do. Get it on a ballot, get people in your local government by voting for them and legally changing the laws
They dont have the brains to debate anything,they are spoiled brats.We will show up to is that alright??? My brain is fully developed.How do you know thosed women we Trump supporters.Perfect example to why our schools are failing.I say Defund Public schools…
They dont have the brains to debate anything,they are spoiled brats.We will show up too is that alright??? My brain is fully developed.How do you know those women were Trump supporters.Perfect example to why our schools are failing.I say Defund Public schools…
All this protesting and rioting is causing more hate. I have every nationality in my family. All lives matter. Take the signs down. If they cant address everyone then we aren’t gonna listen.
Most of these comments demonstrate a complete lack of empathy on the part of our community. Shouldn’t we be asking why people are hurting? Shouldn’t we come together and offer our support and understanding? If you are outright bothered by this protest you are the problem. Try turning the Fox News off and listening to your hearts.