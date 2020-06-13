Lifestyles Open for Business

It was all smiles as members of The Lifestyle Center got back to their exercise routines on Friday. Many regulars were lifting weights, running, and biking as extra precautions were instituted by the gym to protect its patrons and to comply with state public health guidelines.

All staff had on masks and greeted patrons with three screening questions, a temperature check, and a COVID – 19 release of liability form that everyone had to sign before entering the gym. Masks were recommended for patrons but were not mandatory.

The changes might not satisfy seniors hoping to gather at the café for their regular game of pinochle, but those ready for a hardy workout will find all of their favorite machines available. To provide social distancing the staff has taped off a few pieces of equipment upstairs and assembled a wide variety of aerobic machines on the basketball courts.

On opening day, members opting to use the equipment on the courts didn’t have TV but had the entire lower level to themselves. By 3pm about 50 people were on the upper level and three or four patrons were using the lap pool and warm pool while the courts remained mostly empty.

The Lifestyle Center has implemented a three phase re-opening that is subject to change and has no timeline. Currently the Jacuzzis, saunas, showers, and drinking faucets are closed with only the sinks and toilets available. Self-serve lockers, though, are available right outside the locker rooms. Basketball and volleyball courts, exercise classes, and child care are also temporarily closed.

Phase II of re-opening includes limited aerobic and aquatic classes, childcare by appointment, full access to locker rooms and personal trainers and massage. During Phase III all services will go back to normal with youth programs returning and the basketball/volleyball courts being cleared of equipment.

Tables and chairs are still available in the café and snacks and drinks can be bought out of the refrigerator and stands. Lifestyles has not determined when regular café service will start.

Lifestyles is open for regular hours of 4:30am – 11pm Monday through Friday and 6am – 8pm Saturday and Sunday.