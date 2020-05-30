The Blue Meanies

The plate number is 8JUK695. And there is no excuse for what the driver of this jeep perpetrated on the streets of Visalia on May 30 during a protest against the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident, at the hands of his own police department on the 25th.
Proudly flying our nation’s flag along with a Trump campaign banner, this driver and his three companions deliberately rammed a protester, accelerating into her intentionally and pinning her body to the hood of the jeep before–miraculously not running her down–fleeing in cowardly haste.
The driver and his cohorts are phenomenally fortunate that no harm befell the protester. But it so easily could have gone otherwise. That’s why charges should be filed against, at least, the driver. Do I think it was attempted murder? Certainly not. But it definitely was an assault of some type, and one with a deadly weapon. This woman could have lost her footing or had a bad knee–anything, really–and the outcome could truly have been dire. And there’s always hit and run. Last I looked, that is a crime.
It doesn’t matter the reasons for the protest, just as it’s immaterial the reports that the jeepsters were on hand to jeer the protesters. What matters is that a motorist attacked a pedestrian. What matters is that charges are filed against this “man.” So I call on Tulare County DA Tim Ward to do just that. And I’ll sure as hell want to know why not if he punts.
This incident is all over the internet. If nothing else, he’ll have political cover.
Protesting is a right, a tradition–how we wrested our country from the British, and often achieved change in general. Holding a drivers license is a privilege, and never includes aiming your vehicle at anyone
Please! Stop diverting attention from the real person at fault. The one in the street impeding traffic.
Watch the many videos. He gunned it at her.
You do realize people on Twitter are suggesting that his house be burned down… and you’re sharing his license plates and personal information… You are a newspaper for god sakes… WTH is wrong with you. I always thought the Valley Voice was better than VTD… guess I was wrong… Just lost a Supporter, congratulations
We only shared the plate number. Not names, which were already online. Hell, we got the plate number from twitter. All of it was already out there. I used the plate number so the police can’t wiggle out of this.
It was all over Facebook including a petition with a picture of driver and license plate number as well as father being a cop. All of these lame brain T-Rumps already know this. They love your paper because they love to raise hell the liberals and your paper gives them that opportunity. They are never going to stop reading this paper. They lie.
Using a Jeep to hit someone you dont agree with is assault, and not just a difference of opinion with someone trying to disrupt the status quo in a protest. Pedestrians have the right of way, even if they are jaywalking or standing in the middle of the road. The driver made a choice, and a terrible one at that.
This happened in Bakersfield last night, my understanding is that BPD is in fact considering attempted murder charge in their case.
If this upsets you, take action: vote, call the VPD, donate to caues, sign petitions, and get involved.