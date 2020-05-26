Hair Salons and Barbers Allowed to Open – But Not in Tulare County

During a press conference today Governor Gavin Newsom announced that starting immediately the 47 counties that have self attested can open hair salons and barber shops with “meaningful modifications.”

Unlike yesterday, when Newsom opened up retail shopping and churches statewide, this phase of the reopening is only for those counties whose attestations have been approved by the California Department of Public Health.

Tulare County is not on that list.

The following 11 counties cannot open salons or barbershops: Alameda, Contra Costa, Imperial, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Tulare counties.

Newsom said he made the decision to allow professional hairdressers to resume work because the state has made significant progress acquiring more masks and other protective equipment, ramping up its testing capacity and stabilizing hospitalization rates.

“We are not looking back but walking into the unknown, figuratively and literally…..We have to be guided by the data that drove us to this place …….by principals that we can all do a little bit more and a little bit better.”

Newsom also said that he would be announcing guidelines tomorrow to open summer camps, schools, and childcare can, but presumably only in those 47 counties that have self attested. He will be announcing guidelines into opening the TV and film industry later this week and is in active discussions to reopen the nail salon industry.