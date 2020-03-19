Visalia installs dangerous stop sign

There is a new stop sign along East Mineral King Avenue going toward Ben Maddox at the entrance to Highway 198.

Unfortunately its so hard to see few people know its there.

While the Valley Voice observed the traffic approaching the stop sign on two separate occasions, four people drove right through, two hit their brakes but did not stop, two came to a screeching halt, and one driver almost rear-ended the car in front of them at the sign.

To add insult to injury, a Visalia police officer was there writing up tickets. But he couldn’t write them up fast enough as drivers went through the stop sign as he was working on the first ticket.

His excuse for writing tickets instead of just giving a warning was that there was plenty of notice before the stop sign.

From the Valley Voice’s vantage point the only reason there has not been an accident at the stop sign is because of the extremely light traffic due to the COVID -19. Otherwise they might have quite a lawsuit on their hands.