Valley Voice Calendar of Events – Its almost spring!

February 7 – 23:“Mashuggah—Nuns!” The 5th “Nunsense” Adventure

This time the “Nunsense” sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise and asked to step in after the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof” gets seasick. At Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org Feb. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 32 & 22 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 9, 16 & 23 at 2 p.m.

February 7 – Feb 16: The Ice House presents “Beehive”

Six young girl singers tell the story of the 60’s in that era’s most celebrated songs at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaplayers.org , Feb. 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 2, 9 & 16 at 2 p.m.

February 13 and February 20: Medicare 101 informational seminar

Kaweah Delta and Key Medical Group will host a free Medicare 101 informational seminar at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. This seminar is intended for new retirees aging into Medicare, along with baby boomers working beyond age 65 and family members who are helping make healthcare decisions. What original Medicare covers in benefits and premiums, When to sign up for Medicare Parts A, B, and D, How to avoid late enrollment penalties, How to choose the right Medicare plan will be covered Reservations are required 559-802-1990 (use code 2403 to receive a free gift).

February 21: Gary Adest of River Ridge Ranch – “Ranching Without Cows”

What does it mean? Hear it from the guy with the wrong boots, the wrong buckle and no beef! Learn about sustainable ranching right here in Tulare County.7:00pm. St Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall

120 N. Hall St, Visalia No host dinner at Marie Calender’s (Hwy 198 and Mooney Blvd) at 5:15 where you can usually meet the speaker.

February 21: Tyler Henry at Eagle Mountain Casino

The Hollywood Medium announced that he will be bringing his new Live Show “An Evening of Hope, Healing and Closure” to Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, Tickets for Tyler Henry are on sale now and start at just $40. Purchase them online at www.eaglemtncasino.com in the Mountain Memories Gift Shop or by calling 800-903-3353.

February 22: Sequoia Symphony plays Tchaikovsky and Beethoven

Celebrating its 60-year anniversary, the orchestra will play Tchaikovsky’s first piano concert and Beethoven’s “Pastoral” symphony on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Guest pianist is Andrew Tyson. Tickets are $25-$50 at the symphony office, 208 W. Main Street, Suite D, Visalia, downstairs in Montgomery Square. Student prices are $10. Tickets are also available at 732-8600 or go to www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com.

February 22: Visalia 17th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Fair Year of the Mouse, 2020

Noon to 4pm, 816 W. Oak Ave. Visalia. Free Parking. Chopsticks Picking-Up Bean Contest, Wishing Trees,Philosophy and History, Box of Confucius, Chinese New Year Foods for Blessings, Chinese Horoscope Calendar,Tricky Trade Auction, Chinese New Year Photo Booth Auspicious Fruits of the New Year Tea Sampling, Chinese Medicine, Dragon Parade, Food Vendors, Cultural Arts for Children. Contact 625-4246. Visit: www.allholisticmed. or g

February 22: Micari Meet and Greet

Join Larry Micari for Supervisor District 1 for a Meet & Greet hosted at The Orange Works at 22314 Avenue 296, Strathmore, CA. The event will be held on Saturday, 2020 from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

February 22, 2020 Field Trip Yokohl Valley Road

Join Audubon for this annual favorite up Yokohl Valley Road searching for wintering birds such as Ferruginous Hawk, Prairie Falcon, Great Horned Owl, Barn Owl, Mountain Bluebird, Vesper Sparrow. Meet at 7:30AM at Hwy 198 and Yokohl Valley Rd. Bring water, lunch, layered clothing, sun protection, bird book, binoculars, family and friends.

February 22-23: Community Biodiversity Festival

In partnership with Alianza Ecologista – a Tulare County environmental alliance – Circle J-Norris Ranch is holding a two-day biodiversity festival. Hands-on activities suitable for the whole family. Beginning Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.attendees can participate in the annual BioBlitz to document the biodiversity of Circle J utilizing the iNaturalist app. Following a lunch break, attendees will spend Saturday afternoon planting trees for future wildlife habitats. On Sunday morning, the event will continue with guided nature walks, birding, and hiking. Circle J-Norris Ranch is located at 41893 Yokohl Valley Road in Springville.Contact email Nancy Bruce at [email protected].

February 28: The Visalia Fox is turning 90

It’s going to be the biggest party of the year! Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to join us! Be transported in time to 1930, the night the Fox opened! We have some special celebrities from the past joining us, like Frank Sinatra and others. This is a one-night-only event. Tickets available at the Visalia fox box office.

March 5: For the Love of Art

Art show, dinner and silent auction featuring the work of Visalia Unified high school artists. Proceeds from the items auctioned will be divided equally between the artist and the Visalia Ed Foundation to be used for grants, scholarships and other projects that will benefit VUSD students. Tickets can be purchased online for $20 + $1.45 ticket fee or at the Visalia Unified School District Office at 5000 W. Cypress for $20.

March 7: College of the Sequoias Horticulture Club – Learn about fruit trees

The Horticulture Club is having a free workshop on how to graft your own backyard dormant trees at the Tulare COS campus, Building B, 4999 E. Bardsley Ave., Tulare. Late winter is the best time to plant or graft apple, pear, apricot, peach, plum, nectarine, cherry and persimmon trees. Master grafters from COS and the California Rare Fruit Growers will help you graft your very own young tree rootstock, $5 each subject to availability. Proceeds go the COS Horticulture Club. For details call Richard Smith at (559)322-4695 or Ramon Flores at (559)909-3918.

March 11: Support Group for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Sierra Vista Mobile Manor 2301 S Divisadero, Visalia,. Every second Wednesday of the month. Discussion, socializing, speakers, outings. Contact 733-7362 or 827-4824

March 14: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Join us for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Visalia, Saturday at 10 am. It is still time for fun and interesting participants to the parade. Entry fee is $25 before March 9th and accepting late entries also with entry fee at $35. For more information to be an entry in the parade or to sponsor this event please go to www.VisaliaBreakfastLions.org. The Parade route will step off on Main St. at Church and will travel west to Willis and head north, the parade will disband in front of the Vintage Press.

March 14: Irish Fest

Celebrate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day in style. Irish Fest as Saturday is your chance to be Irish for a day, head down to Rawhide Stadium. Doors open at 1pm. Last pour will be at 4:30. Tickets are $40 and $50 at the door – there are a limited number of tickets. Non-drinkers $15

April 3: The 15th Annual Birdhouse Auction

Each year Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties holds its signature event, The Birdhouse Auction, at the Wyndham Hotel, 9000 W Airport Dr. Visalia, Doors open at 6pm. This year we are going “down the rabbit hole” with a fun ALICE IN WONDERLAND theme. All the proceeds from the Birdhouse Auction support Habitat’s on-going mission of building homes, community and hope. Contact: Deanna Saldana 559-734-4040 ext 106

April 4: Tulare Comix Fundraiser

On Saturday, April 4, 5:30 – 10:00pm, Boys & Girls Club will be hosting its 13th Annual Comix Dinner & Comedy Show to benefit the Tulare Boys & Girls Club. This annual fundraiser features a dinner, silent and live auctions, and a stand‐up comedy show. Tulare Heritage Complex- 4500 S. Laspina St. Tulare, Contact [email protected] ,592-4074. https://www.bgcsequoias.org/tularecomix

May 1: 7th Annual Golf Tournament for Hands in the Community

Starts at Noon Shotgun, Ridgetop Country Club 3018 Ridge Creek Drive, Dinuba, Ca 93618. Contact: Lester Moon, CEO Hands in the Community, 559-625-3822

May 2: Creative Center Second Annual Western Roundup Fundraiser!

Join us for a western themed night of dinner, live entertainment, live auction, silent auction, and a no host bar, while supporting a great cause. This event will be held at the beautiful Country M. Ranch at 6 PM. Individual dinner tickets are $35 each, and there are sponsorship and VIP table options available. For tickets and more information regarding sponsorship options, please call (559) 733-9329.

May 2: Menopause The Musical

The Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change – Returns to The Fox stage for ONE SHOW only! Doors open at 3:00 P.M. and the show begins at 4:00 P.M. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 18th at Noon, online and at our box office! The Visalia Fox Theatre – 300 W. Main Street, Box Office hours are Tuesdays – Fridays, Noon to 6:00 P.M.