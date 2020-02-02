Valley Voice Calendar of Events

February 5 – March 12: The Bad Art Show

Come to our 4th Annual Bad Art Show where we are shaking it up a bit, freeing up our preconceptions, and enjoying local art!! 4th annual Bad Art Show Reception, Friday January 24th, 5 – 7pm at Porterville Art Association Gallery, 151 N. Main street in Porterville. Food, Art, Friends and live music by Eaton Pyles String Band. The Bad Art Show is not about “Ugly” art. Au Contraire, the Bad Art Show is about “resetting” our way of seeing the world around us.Today you see artists, Art Clubs and Museums whose art criteria is based more on $$$$ than anything else. Unfortunately this has led to art being judged by it’s saleability. It’s all about the money.

February 5th – February 28th: Broni Likomanov Exhibition

Opening Reception is First Friday, February 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m and an Artist Talk on Saturday, February 8th at 2pm. Gallery Hours: Noon-5:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays. Arts Visalia Visual Art Center. 559-739-0905, [email protected]

February 6 – 16: Lindsay Community Theater Presents “Hot Dog Melodrama: A Shot in the Dark”

Fun, complicated story about a French examining magistrate unraveling a mystery while ruffling the feathers of his superiors. At the Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elmwood. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com Feb. 6, 8, 13 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 7 & 16 at 2 p.m.

February 6&7: Redwood Presents “The Wizard of Oz”

Redwood High School presents the beloved musical at L.J. Williams Theatre, 1001 W. Main, Visalia. www.facebook.com/TheWizardofOz Feb. 6, 7 & 8 at 7 p.m. Saturday matinee, Feb 8 at 2 p.m.

February 7, 8, 9: Visalia Home & Patio Springfest

At the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E Acequia Ave. Friday 11a.m.–6p.m. Saturday: 10a.m.–6p.m. Sunday: 10a.m.–5p.m.VisaliaHomeShows.com

February 7 – 23:“Mashuggah—Nuns!” The 5th “Nunsense” Adventure

This time the “Nunsense” sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise and asked to step in after the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof” gets seasick. At Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org Feb. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 32 & 22 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 9, 16 & 23 at 2 p.m.

February 7 – Feb 16: The Ice House presents “Beehive”

Six young girl singers tell the story of the 60’s in that era’s most celebrated songs at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaplayers.org , Feb. 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees Feb. 2, 9 & 16 at 2 p.m.

February 13: Dirty Dancing Playing at the Visalia Fox

A truly iconic movie of the 80’s that still gets you moving every time you see it, starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Dance with Eileen invites you to join her on stage before the show to teach you some moves before the movie starts! Feel free to dress up like you’re visiting Kellerman Resort.Doors open at 5:30 PM, Films begin at 6:30 PM, tickets are $5.

February 13 and February 20: Medicare 101 informational seminar

Kaweah Delta and Key Medical Group will host a free Medicare 101 informational seminar at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. This seminar is intended for new retirees aging into Medicare, along with baby boomers working beyond age 65 and family members who are helping make healthcare decisions. What original Medicare covers in benefits and premiums, When to sign up for Medicare Parts A, B, and D, How to avoid late enrollment penalties, How to choose the right Medicare plan will be covered Reservations are requiredl 559-802-1990 (use code 2403 to receive a free gift).

February 14: Singing Valentines by the Mighty Oaks

A quartet from the Mighty Oak Chorus will surprise serenade your valentine anywhere in the Visalia area with two love songs, a long-stemmed red rose, and a small heart-shaped box of chocolates, for only $40. Call Dee Baughman (559) 280-5715 or Lee Smith (559) 733-4211.. or email Bud Case at: [email protected].

February 15: A Night of Wine, Cheese & Chocolate

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic cultural evening at the Tulare Historical Museum and Heritage Art Gallery on Saturday, February 15th, 6:30-9:30pm. Enjoy delectable displays of chocolate, cheese and various appetizers, paired with special selections of wine chosen by dedicated wine enthusiasts and Museum supporters. Tickets can be purchased either at THM, by phone 559-686-2074, or via PayPal at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.

February 15: Visalia Mayor to be roasted at Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Visalia’s second annual roast will feature Mayor Bob Link as the hot seat guest.The fundraiser event at the Visalia Convention Center begins with social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and roast at 7 p.m. Roasters include Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian; For information, contact Liz Wynn at 623-2348.

February 18: Empty Bowls

Visalia Rescue Mission Community Center, 741 N. Santa Fe, Visalia, 6:00pm. The goal behind EMPTY BOWLS is to raise awareness about the issues of hunger and food insecurity. Local sponsors provide hand-crafted bowls and serve a simple meal. Guests choose a bowl for their meal and keep it as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world. 100% of all proceeds to Visalia Rescue Mission. Info E-mail [email protected] or call (559) 740-4178 ext. 210.

February 21: Tyler Henry at Eagle Mountain Casino

The Hollywood Medium announced that he will be bringing his new Live Show “An Evening of Hope, Healing and Closure” to Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, Tickets for Tyler Henry are on sale now and start at just $40. Purchase them online at www.eaglemtncasino.com in the Mountain Memories Gift Shop or by calling 800-903-3353.

February 22: Sequoia Symphony plays Tchaikovsky and Beethoven

Celebrating its 60-year anniversary, the orchestra will play Tchaikovsky’s first piano concert and Beethoven’s “Pastoral” symphony on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Guest pianist is Andrew Tyson. Tickets are $25-$50 at the symphony office, 208 W. Main Street, Suite D, Visalia, downstairs in Montgomery Square. Student prices are $10. Tickets are also available at 732-8600 or go to www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com.

February 22: Visalia 17th Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Fair Year of the Mouse, 2020

Noon to 4pm, 816 W. Oak Ave. Visalia. Free Parking. Chopsticks Picking-Up Bean Contest, Wishing Trees,Philosophy and History, Box of Confucius, Chinese New Year Foods for Blessings, Chinese Horoscope Calendar,Tricky Trade Auction, Chinese New Year Photo Booth Auspicious Fruits of the New Year Tea Sampling, Chinese Medicine, Dragon Parade, Food Vendors, Cultural Arts for Children. Contact 625-4246. Visit: www.allholisticmed. or g

February 22: Micari Meet and Greet

Join Larry Micari for Supervisor District 1 for a Meet & Greet hosted at The Orange Works at 22314 Avenue 296, Strathmore, CA. The event will be held on Saturday, 2020 from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

February 28: The Visalia Fox is turning 90

It’s going to be the biggest party of the year! Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to join us! Be transported in time to 1930, the night the Fox opened! We have some special celebrities from the past joining us, like Frank Sinatra and others. This is a one-night-only event. Tickets available at the Visalia fox box office.

March 14: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Join us for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Visalia, Saturday at 10 am. It is still time for fun and interesting participants to the parade. Entry fee is $25 before March 9th and accepting late entries also with entry fee at $35. For more information to be an entry in the parade or to sponsor this event please go to www.VisaliaBreakfastLions.org. The Parade route will step off on Main St. at Church and will travel west to Willis and head north, the parade will disband in front of the Vintage Press.

March 14: Irish Fest

Celebrate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day in style. Irish Fest as Saturday is your chance to be Irish for a day, head down to Rawhide Stadium. Doors open at 1pm. Last pour will be at 4:30. Tickets are $40 and $50 at the door – there are a limited number of tickets. Non-drinkers $15

April 4: Tulare Comix Fundraiser

On Saturday, April 4, 5:30 – 10:00pm, Boys & Girls Club will be hosting its 13th Annual Comix Dinner & Comedy Show to benefit the Tulare Boys & Girls Club. This annual fundraiser features a dinner, silent and live auctions, and a stand‐up comedy show. Tulare Heritage Complex- 4500 S. Laspina St. Tulare, Contact [email protected] ,592-4074. https://www.bgcsequoias.org/tularecomix