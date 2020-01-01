Happy New Year! Calendar of Events for January and February

January 2nd through January 31: Coyolxauhqui, Madre Cosmica Exhibition and Opening Reception

Gallery Hours: Noon-5:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays. Opening Reception is First Friday, January 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Arts Visalia Visual Art Center 214 E. Oak Ave Contact: Arts Visalia Visual Art Center. 559-739-0905, [email protected]

January 8: M.A.S.H

Visalia Fox Theater. All veterans and active military personnel are welcome to join us at no cost! Please bring your military identification card to the box office to claim your tickets. Non-military guests are $5 per person

January 9: Visalia Republican’s Women Federated Candidate Forum

isalia Country Club – 11:30-2:00. Lunch is $20.00 and reservations are required. Only Republican candidates are invited for local races to participate. Chairs will be set up for those who just want to listen without lunch. RSVP is also required for those who just want to listen so the organizers know how many chairs to set up. Please call Deene Souza 559 730-6100

January 9: 16th Annual Exhibition “Tulare County Varied Impressions”

Hosted by the Heritage Art Gallery at the Tulare Historical Museum. Reception for the artists from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Seen through the hearts and eyes of local Tulare County artists, this fantastic show depicts their “impressions” of our wonderful county that we all love

January 11: Pot Luck and Discussion of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome

Pot luck at 6:00pm 1213 South Fairway Street, Visalia, “Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) is a condition that leads to repeated and severe bouts of vomiting. It is rare and only occurs in daily long-term users of marijuana” Cedars Sinai. RSVP: 559-901-1974

January 12: concert by Vance & Jeannie Sharpe

Wayside Church of the Nazarene presents a musical 9:30 AM in the Sanctuary at 1929 E Bardsley, Tulare. Song evangelists Vance & Jeannie Sharpe, aka The Sharpes, have traveled extensively more than 20 years in the USA ministering.The public is invited to share in this exciting time of worship ministry. Offering will be received. Info: Office 559-686-7880.

January 14: Café 210 Candidates Forum

Tulare County Board of Supervisors Districts 1 and 3 sponsored by Visalia Chamber & Sun Gazette Forum @ 210 Cafe in Visalia 6:30-8:30pm. All candidates have confirmed.

January 16: Central Visalia Republican meeting

Meets the Second Thursday monthly at 6:30pm. If interested, contact 361-9072 or [email protected]

January 18: Reel Rock 14

This is being presented by a local non-profit called MPACT, which works on bringing mental health awareness to the community. This series features short films about rock climbing and nature. And one features our every own backyard hangout, Yosemite! Tickets are $5 per person with a portion of proceeds going to the non-profit.

January 18 & 19: Tule Gem & Mineral Society 2020 Gemboree

64th Anniversary. Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Exeter Veterans Memorial Building, 324 North Kaweah Avenue. www.tulegem.com

January 21: League of Women Voters and AAUW Commemorate Centennial of Women’s

Right to Vote

Meet Author Angelica Shirley Carpenter at at a joint meeting of AAUW and the League of

Women Voters of Tulare County. Luncheon $20, and is open to the public. Doors open 11:30am on January 21, at the Marriott Hotel, 300 S. Court St. Visalia. Prepay reservations by Tuesday, January 14, by sending checks (made out to “LWVTC”) to LWVTC, P.O. Box 3011, Visalia, CA 93291. Indicate chicken teriyaki or vegetarian stir-fry. Contact [email protected] Feel free to come dressed in suffragist garb!

January 21: Tulare County Farm Bureau and Exeter Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum

Exeter Memorial Building 6:30- 8:30 pm located at 324 N. Kaweah Ave. For more information contact the Exeter Chamber of Commerce (559) 592-2919. Doors open 6:30 pm and the forum will begin at 7pm with moderator asking questions and audience can submit questions in writing. Hosts are the Exeter Chamber and TC League of Women Voters and Farm Bureau.

January 23: 2020 Micari4Supervisor Dinner Fundraiser

Larry Micari WANTED for Tulare County Board of Supervisor, District 1 Dinner Fundraiser! Music by “Banded Heart”, VIP Pre-Event (tickets required), Dinner and Auction. 5:00-6:00pm. VIP Pre-Event (wine, hors d’oeuvres and social hour), 6:00-7:00pm Supporters Social Hour and 7:00pm Dinner, Whitney’s Wild Oak Ranch, Exeter, Contact: Micari4supervisor.com for tickets or Beth Micari [email protected] or 559-280-7546

January 24: Tulare Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet

Tulare Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards & Installation Banquet honorees were announced and will be honored at the International agr-center 6pm. Tickets are available to the event and are $65 before January 10th and $75 after. Tickets can be purchased at tularechamber.org or by calling (559) 686-1547.

January 29: Golden Dragon Acrobats

Visalia Fox Theater Kids ticket prices available, along with group discounts for 10 or more!

January 30: League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

from 6:30-8:45pm at the College of the Sequoias, Ponderosa Hall located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia. The Exeter Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the League of Women Voters for a candidate forum for Congressional District 22 and Assembly District 26 Candidate. Info at 559-732-2009 or email [email protected].

February 28: The Visalia Fox is turning 90

! It’s going to be the biggest party of the year! Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to join us! Be transported in time to 1930, the night the Fox opened! We have some special celebrities from the past joining us, like Frank Sinatra and others. This is a one-night-only event. Tickets available at the Visalia fox box office.