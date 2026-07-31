Assemblywoman Macedo Demands Immediate Enforcement of City of Avenal Recall Election Results

Today, Assemblywoman Alexandra Macedo (R-Tulare), who represents the City of Avenal, sent a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber to request that they enforce state law and remove recalled city councilmembers. Below is a copy of Macedo’s letter.

Dear Attorney General Bonta and Secretary Weber,

I write to request your immediate intervention, as California’s chief law enforcement officer, to resolve an unprecedented breakdown of constitutional governance and the rule of law within the City of Avenal.

To uphold the integrity of our democratic process, restore municipal order and prevent further potentially illegal expenditure of public funds, I request that your office immediately use your authority to remove these individuals.

This matter is most urgent as it is foundational to our democracy.

In January 2025, your offices’ decisive intervention in Orosi compelled the defeated officeholders to comply with certified election results and restored lawful governance. Nothing less is warranted here.

Following the certification of the April 28, 2026 Special Recall Election, four recalled members of the Avenal City Council are refusing to vacate their offices, openly defying the will of the voters, ignoring the cease-and-desist order from the Kings County District Attorney and a ruling by the California Court of Appeal.

On April 28, 2026, approximately 80% of participating voters in Avenal voted to recall four of the five councilmembers. The city’s subsequent legal effort to invalidate the election was rejected on May 13, 2026, by the Fifth District Court of Appeal, validating the recall election and clearing the way for the Kings County Elections Office to officially certify the results.

Despite these legal actions, the four recalled council members continue to occupy the dais, hold self-sanctioned council meetings and conduct city business, including the expenditure of public funds.

This is no longer a localized political dispute; it is a profound threat to the legal fabric of our state’s election systems. It erodes public trust. The reality on the ground has escalated past local remedy. The local police authority answers to a city administration currently shielding the recalled members, leaving county election and law enforcement officials at an absolute standstill.

The ongoing, unlawful occupation of the Avenal City Council dais by Alvaro Preciado, Leticia Gamez, David Reynosa and Pablo Hernández represents a textbook case for the execution of the authority given to the Office of the Attorney General.

The people of Avenal deserve a government that respects the law and the ballot box.

I urge you to act swiftly to remove these individuals from office. Further delay will only deny the people of Avenal their right to a representative republic.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this urgent matter of public interest.

Sincerely,

ALEXANDRA M. MACEDO

Assemblywoman, 33rd District