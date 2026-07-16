Sierra View Local Health Care District Board of Directors nomination period now open for November 3 election

Sierra View Local Health Care District residents interested in serving their community and helping shape the future of local health care are encouraged to run for the Board of Directors. The nomination period for the November 3, 2026, General Election is open through Friday, August 7, 2026.

Three Board seats will appear on the November ballot:

District 2 (Short-Term): Two-Year Term

District 3: Four-Year Term

District 5: Four-Year Term

The Sierra View Local Health Care District Board of Directors serves as the governing body for Sierra View Medical Center. Board members provide governance and oversight for the District, helping ensure quality of care, patient safety, financial stewardship, compliance, and the long-term success of the organization. They also help guide strategic decisions that shape the future of local health care throughout the district.

Individuals interested in becoming candidates must complete the nomination process through the Tulare County Registrar of Voters . All candidates are required to complete one in-person appointment to file their nomination documents. Before their appointment, candidates should review the Candidate Guide and complete the required forms provided by the Tulare County Registrar of Voters.

Residents interested in serving are encouraged to visit sierra-view.com/election to learn more about the election, view the district map, and explore the responsibilities and expectations of serving on the Board of Directors.

For questions regarding the nomination process, contact the Tulare County Registrar of Voters at (559) 839-2100.

About Sierra View Local Health Care District

The Sierra View Local Health Care District is a public health care district serving communities throughout eastern Tulare County. Governed by a publicly elected five-member Board of Directors, the District provides governance and oversight for Sierra View Medical Center, ensuring access to high-quality health care for the communities it serves.