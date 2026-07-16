Porterville Library commemorates America’s 250th anniversary with reading challenge

The Porterville Library invites community members of all ages to participate in the America 250 Reading Challenge, which began July 6th and will be continuing through November 13th. The reading challenge encourages participants to explore America’s rich history, culture, and heritage through books while celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

To help readers get started, the library has created a year-round America-themed book display located at the front of the library. The display features books highlighting American history, geography, politics, culture, and the contributions of Americans throughout history. Coloring pages and other family-friendly activities are also available for visitors to enjoy. Participants may choose books from the display or read any book related to American history, geography, politics, culture, or similar topics.

The America 250 Reading Challenge is open to readers of all ages. To participate, visit the Porterville Library to sign up and receive a reading log. Participants will receive a commemorative sticker upon registering, a bookmark and one free book after completing a reading log of five books.

Participants may complete multiple reading logs to earn additional bookmarks and stickers. Please note that free books are limited to one book per person.

Readers are also encouraged to participate in the Porterville Library’s Summer Reading Program. Books read for the America 250 Reading Challenge may be counted toward both reading programs. For more information, visit the Porterville Library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ PortervilleLibrary/ or call (559) 784-0177.

The America 250 Reading Challenge is part of the nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, encouraging communities to reflect on the nation’s history while inspiring a lifelong love of reading and learning.