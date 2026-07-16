Letter: Whole milk in schools is a “step backward”

Dear Editor:

The recent decision to bring whole and 2% milk back to school lunches is a step backward for school nutrition.

Many children—especially students of color—are lactose intolerant, while others simply don’t need dairy to maintain a healthy diet. At a time when nutritious plant-based milks are widely available, expanding dairy options instead of embracing more inclusive choices makes little sense.

School nutrition programs should reflect today’s students, not yesterday’s assumptions. Plant-based options better serve diverse dietary needs while also addressing the ethical concerns associated with modern dairy production. If we’re serious about creating school meals that promote health, inclusion, and compassion, it’s time to stop treating plant-based options as an afterthought.

Larry Johnson, Visalia