City of Porterville announces organizational realignment to advance organizational excellence

The City of Porterville has implemented several internal organizational changes designed to strengthen customer service, improve operational efficiency, and better align City services with the needs of residents, businesses, and the community.

Effective July 1, 2026, Code Enforcement has transitioned from the Fire Department to the Planning & Engineering Department. Business Licensing has transitioned from Finance to Planning & Engineering. Water Meter Operations has transitioned from Finance to the Water Division in the Public Works Department, and Information Technology (I.T.) has transitioned from Finance to the Administrative Services Department. The required meet and confer process has been completed, and the affected bargaining units support these organizational changes.

These changes are part of the City’s ongoing commitment to organizational excellence and its High-Performance Organization initiative, which emphasizes continuous improvement, collaboration, innovation, accountability, and exceptional public service.

“Great organizations never stop looking for ways to improve,” said City Manager Richard Tree. “Our responsibility is to continually evaluate how we deliver services, remove barriers between departments, and organize our teams in a way that provides the greatest value to the people we serve.”

The realignment creates stronger connections between related services, improves communication and coordination amongst departments, and positions the organization to respond more efficiently to the needs of the community. Bringing Code Enforcement and Business Licensing together within Planning & Engineering creates a more integrated approach to development services. Aligning Water Meter Operations with the Water Division improves coordination of utility services, while relocating Information Technology recognizes the increasingly enterprise-wide role that technology plays in supporting every City department.

“Our goal is not simply to move divisions on an organizational chart,” Tree added. “Our goal is to build a culture of continuous improvement where every decision is focused on delivering better service, strengthening our organization, and creating a better experience for our residents, businesses, and employees.”

As Porterville continues to grow, the City remains committed to evaluating its operations, embracing innovation, and investing in improvements that enhance the quality and efficiency of public services. Every improvement we make today is another step toward building the high-performing organization or community deserves.