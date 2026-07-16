Arts Visalia presents: Young at Art: Summer Youth Art Exhibition

Celebrate the creativity of the summer art classes with the Young at Art: Summer Youth Art Exhibition this August 6 – 22, 2026. Community members are invited to join family and friends of the young artists who participated in summer art classes for a fun-filled opening reception on August 7 from 5:00 pm -7:30 pm featuring free root beer floats by A&W Restaurants and free sketchbooks for kids while supplies last. This event is part of the Tulare County Health and Human Services’ Summer Night Lights programming that is designed to give the youth of our community fun and engaging events this summer.
Summer may be coming to an end, but the creative opportunities for your young artists continue this fall. Check www.artsvisalia.org/education for the fall youth art class schedule. Registration opens in September with a free Family Art Day on Saturday, September 12 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm featuring free make and take art projects.
The community comes together to showcase and sell artwork based on the theme of Family during the annual juried Community Art Show. This yearly art extravaganza takes place September 3 – 26 with a free Opening Reception and Awards Presentation on Friday, September 4 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Submit up to 3 pieces of artwork to be displayed alongside dozens of other artists before August 1 at www.artsvisalia.org/
communityshow. Cash awards will be given to Best of Show, 2D and 3D Merit. Visitors are asked to vote for People’s Choice Award during the Opening Reception. A free presentation on community resources by Family Services on Saturday, September 5 at 2:00 pm.
Don’t let the kids have all the fun: Art workshops for adults are available at Arts Visalia! See the full schedule of workshops online at artsvisalia.org/education.