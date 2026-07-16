Adventist Health in Central California nationally recognized for excellence in stroke care

All six of the Adventist Health hospitals in Central California that report data to the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® have been nationally recognized for demonstrating a commitment to following the latest research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke.

Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report . Studies show patients can experience better outcomes when care teams consistently follow evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the most up-to-date science-backed guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines programs, the following Adventist Health hospitals in Central California qualified for the awards by demonstrating a sustained commitment to improving the quality of stroke care by saving lives, supporting recovery, and minimizing the long-term effects of stroke:

Adventist Health Hanford Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Adventist Health Tulare Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Adventist Health Bakersfield Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Adventist Health Specialty Bakersfield Stroke Silver Plus

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Rural Stroke Silver

Adventist Health Delano Rural Stroke Bronze



“Adventist Health in Central California is committed to delivering high-quality care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely, appropriate care for stroke,” says Lisa Kreber, PhD, senior director of brain and spine services lines at Adventist Health Central California Network. “Our hospitals are caring for hundreds of stroke patients a year. Get With The Guidelines programs help our teams put proven science into practice to support improved outcomes so more community members across Central California can live longer and healthier lives.”

Adventist Health Selma and Adventist Health Reedley are in the process of adding data to Get With The Guidelines data registry.

“These awards reflect Adventist Health in Central California’s commitment to caring for people in their communities who need cardiovascular care,” said Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., MPH, chair of the American Heart Association Quality Oversight Committee.

“By following the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols, Adventist Health in Central California can help advance our shared vision of better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for patients, families and health care systems.”