West Nile Virus detected in Visalia outskirts, Dinuba

Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District has confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in mosquito samples within the District’s service area this season.

Three mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus. Two were collected in the Dinuba area, and one was collected just outside of Visalia in northern Tulare County.

This marks a later detection of West Nile virus than in most years. At this time, the infection rate remains low compared to the total number of mosquito samples collected and tested by the District. However, the detection confirms that West Nile virus is present in the local mosquito population.

In response, the District will increase surveillance in the detection areas, continue mosquito source elimination efforts, and conduct targeted ultra-low volume adult mosquito treatments where appropriate. These efforts are intended to reduce mosquito populations, limit mosquito breeding, and help delay or disrupt further spread of the virus.

“While this is a relatively low level of virus activity, it is important that we respond early,” said Conlin Reis, General Manager of Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District. “Targeted treatments, increased surveillance, mosquito source elimination, and public prevention efforts all work together to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease in our communities.”

Reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus by following these guidelines:

-Prevent mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent when going outside around dawn and dusk, when these mosquitoes are most active. Follow the instructions listed on the EPA-registered insect repellent product label.

-Cover up. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants when mosquitoes are most active to reduce bites.

-Check window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Prevent mosquitoes around your home:

-Inspect yards for standing water sources. Drain water that collects under potted plants, bird baths, tires, and any other water-holding containers.

-Screen the openings of lawn drains.

-Clean and scrub pet dishes and water features weekly.

-Swimming pools, ponds, and fountains require working pumps and regular maintenance. Report neglected swimming pools anonymously to Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District for treatment.

-Request free mosquitofish for backyard ponds, horse troughs, or neglected swimming pools. Free mosquitofish are available at the District office located in Visalia at 1737 W Houston Ave.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, but some may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. In rare cases, the virus can cause serious neurological illness.

Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District will continue mosquito surveillance, testing, mosquito source elimination, and control activities throughout the season.