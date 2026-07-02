Visalia hikes parks & rec fees 25% for out-of-towners

Among a slew of changes to rates and fees charged by Visalia City Hall for its services is a significant cost increase for non-residents who want to rent one of the city’s four community centers or participate in city-sponsored programs.

The fee and rate schedule changes for all city departments were approved by the City Council on June 15. The majority of the adjusted fees went into effect on July 1.

Yearly Fee Changes Avoid Sticker Shock

City fees are adjusted annually to keep them in line with regulations set by other agencies, when contractors change the rate they charge City Hall or to match the city’s actual cost of providing a service. Not all fees and rates increased this year, and some were removed because of redundancy or just weren’t needed anymore.

By adjusting fees and rates on a yearly cycle, City Hall avoids hitting the public with big changes in the cost of doing business.

“When you’re jumping it up 30%, people are shocked or awed or angry,” said Mayor Brett Taylor. “When we’re increasing every year, then it’s a lot easier to swallow.”

Monitoring what the city charges for its various services is not a small task.

“We have nearly 1,600 fees,” said city financial analyst Jana Ferguson.

Those fees cover every service the city provides, from renting trash dumpsters to issuing housing permits to overnight airplane parking. The majority of the rates saw only small changes matching inflation.

Group Rental Fees Increased at Senior Center

The only large increase approved on the new rate sheet is the added cost non-residents will have to pay at the Parks and Recreation Department.

Beginning on August 10, out-of-towners will pay an additional 25% more than those who live within the city limits. The cost increase will not apply to children enrolled in programs funded partially by the Visalia Unified School District.

“This would apply across all Parks and Recreation fees,” Ferguson said.”Picnic areas and indoor facilities rentals, the rental of athletic fields or courts, the lights and concession stands, and then special permits and staff fees that are required for those facilities.”

By delaying the increase, the upward adjustment will match the upcoming fall enrollment in group sports. Identifying out-of-town players will be added work for parks and rec staff, but they make up a large portion of participants.

“It’s generally around 10%,” said parks and rec director Jason Glick. “For new registrants, we’ll ask for their place of residence. It will take some work. We’re not going to hide from that.”

Parks and Recreation also asked for and got an increase in the per-person fee it charges for rental of space inside the city’s four community centers. The city currently adds a $0.35 per person charge when renting out space for events. It’s going up to $0.50 a person.

The increases affect rentals at the Anthony Community Center, the Manuel F Hernandez Center, the city-owned facility at Whitendale Park and at the Senior Center. The centers have spaces for groups as small as 15 people, or as many as 200.

Some Changes Outpace Cost Increase

A small few of the fees City Hall charges bring the city into line with either regulation or industry practice, and the increases more than match an increased cost of living.

The hourly equipment fee for charged firetrucks used during responses due illegal activities, negligence or carelessness will go up a few percent to match the increased rates allowed by FEMA. The cost of overnight aircraft parking at the municipal airport is rising from $12 to $15 to “match industry standards.” And the fee for replacing damaged city-owned waste cans and bins is also going up to match the actual cost to the city.

At the Visalia Convention Center, the fee for maintenance and custodial services during events is going up $1 per hour to $28 ($41 for overtime and holidays). The cost of Internet service is rising slightly, up $2 to $70, and, finally, a change in wording is intended to end confusion about what is included (or not) when renting tables.

“In order for customers to be able to clearly identify that a table rental does not include the tablecloth or any type of linen or skirt, they wanted to add the word ‘bare,’” Ferguson said. “Those are obviously available at an additional cost.”

Also, in a boon for those who are hard on equipment, the cost to replace a damaged or burnt city-owned dumpster is being adjusted to match the city’s cost to replace it. Some of those replacement costs have dropped, meaning a financial break for those unfortunate enough to somehow destroy a reinforced steel bin.

The cost of some city services – like grading permit fees or home occupation permits – will go up to match the city’s labor costs. Some fees at the Visalia Police Department, such as processing fix-it tickets, are going up to match a rise in officers’ salaries.