Third class graduates from Sierra View Medical Center’s Internal Medicine Residency Program

Sierra View Medical Center celebrated the graduation of 10 physicians from its Graduate Medical Education Internal Medicine Residency Program on Friday, June 26, at River Island Country Club. The ceremony marked the completion of three years of residency training for the program’s third graduating class as family members, faculty, hospital leadership, and community partners gathered to celebrate the milestone.

“Investing in physician education is an investment in the future of healthcare,” said Donna Hefner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra View Medical Center. “Over the past three years, these physicians have provided compassionate care to our community while growing into skilled clinicians. We are proud of all they have accomplished and hope many will continue serving patients here in the Central Valley.”

The Class of 2026 includes:

Mustafa Alsharafi, MD

Tiffani Barham, MD, Chief Resident

Igor Gorodniuk, MD

Shashi Gupta, MD

Armine Martirosyan, MD

Ghufran Quresh, MD

Malik Shetab, MD (Graduating December 2026)

Shiva Verma, MD

Kiran Wasiq, MD, Chief Resident

Sharanya Thiagarajan, MD, Chief Resident

The evening featured welcome remarks from Dr. Bindusagar Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Sierra View Local Health Care District Board of Directors, and Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend. Dr. Nashwan Obad, Program Director, led the graduation ceremony.

Graduates received certificates presented by Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend and Porterville Mayor Greg Meister. Dr. Obad and Dr. Randy Tingle, Associate Program Director, presented each graduate with their diploma and a stethoscope in recognition of completing residency training. The graduating class also presented Dr. Obad and Dr. Tingle with a framed class photograph in appreciation of their leadership and mentorship throughout the program.

Since welcoming its first class in 2021, Sierra View Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education Internal Medicine Residency Program has continued to expand physician training opportunities in the Central Valley. The Class of 2026 leaves behind a lasting impact through the patients they cared for, the residents they mentored, and the contributions they made to the continued growth of the program.

Sierra View Medical Center congratulates the Class of 2026 and wishes each graduate continued success as they begin the next chapter of their medical careers.