Rosa Brothers Milk Company releases “Home of the Brave” commemorative glass bottle for America’s 250th anniversary

Rosa Brothers Milk Company has released a limited-edition “Home of the Brave” commemorative glass bottle in celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, available for a limited time on quart-size milk products.

Designed as the companion to last year’s “Land of the Free” commemorative bottle, the new edition completes the iconic patriotic phrase and honors the courageous men and women whose sacrifice has protected our nation’s freedom.

With its family-owned dairy rooted in generations of farming tradition, Rosa Brothers Milk Company is honored to recognize America’s 250th Anniversary with a keepsake that reflects the enduring values of hard work, family, and service.

The limited-edition bottle is available at participating retailers throughout California and at the Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery & Retail Store in Tulare while supplies last.