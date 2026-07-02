Drop off mattresses and box springs for free at new Tulare location

Residents and businesses in Tulare now have more options to recycle their unwanted mattresses and box springs for free with a new site joining Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program.

Woodville Landfill now allows free drop-off of mattresses, box springs and futon mattresses from California residents and businesses at 19800 Road 152, Tulare, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up to 10 units can be dropped off at once, with a box spring and mattress each counting as a separate unit.

“We are excited to offer Tulare County residents more convenient options for recycling their unwanted mattresses,” said Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend. “This new site represents our commitment to making our roadsides and community cleaner for everyone and free from illegal dumping.”

Since 2016, MRC has recycled more than 14 million mattresses in California. The program’s recyclers have diverted 555 million pounds of steel, foam, fiber and wood from landfills. These valuable materials are used to create new products such as construction rebar, carpet padding, insulation, mulch or biomass fuel.

“We’re thrilled to build our presence and make recycling used mattresses easier for Tulare residents,” said Mike O’Donnell, MRC’s Chief Operating Officer. “Collectively, sites in Tulare County recycled more than 280,000 mattresses in 2025, contributing to the more than 1.5 million mattresses this impressive network recycles each year in California.”

In addition to the new Woodville Landfill site, mattresses and box springs are also recycled at 10 other locations in Tulare County. Tulare County residents can find the location nearest to them using our site locator.

In addition to these options, mattress shoppers can have their retailer pick up their old mattress. The state law requires any retailer that delivers a new mattress to also offer to pick up an old one at no additional cost. Many retailers choose to recycle the mattresses they collect from customers through MRC. Whether shopping in-store or online, California consumers should ask their retailer about their take-back service.

MRC is a nonprofit organization that operates statewide recycling programs in California and three other states that have passed mattress recycling laws.

MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress program is funded through a state-approved recycling fee that is collected on each mattress or box spring purchased by California consumers. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations and collection events throughout the state, transport collected units from these sites to companies that dismantle the discarded products, and recycle the materials. Other portions of the fee are dedicated to combating illegal dumping and research efforts that improve the recycling process and recyclability of the component material.