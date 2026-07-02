College of the Sequoias student, former writing tutor accused of sexual assault

“All I remember is him attempting to touch me, and me hyperventilating to the point where I literally saw spots and dropped to the floor. He waited for the panic attack to subside and drain me, then tried again.”

This is the testimony of Diana — her name has been changed in this article for privacy — one of several survivors who have come forward with sexual assault allegations against Cristobal Guerrero, a 31-year-old student at College of the Sequoias and a former student tutor at the college’s writing center.

Diana said the assault took place in a secluded area of the college’s campus in May of 2023. She came forward last week after a Reddit post titled “Predator Working at COS” gained widespread attention in the local community.

A friend encouraged her to share her story with the Valley Voice. She agreed on the condition that her identity remains protected.

College of the Sequoias confirmed an open investigation into Guerrero in a statement provided to the Valley Voice by Marketing Director and Public Information Officer Lauren Fishback:

“College of the Sequoias has an open investigation regarding allegations on a former Student Worker in Tutorial Services. Through FERPA law, COS can’t comment at this time. The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority, and any allegations or reports are taken very seriously.”

FERPA — the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act — is a federal law protecting student privacy that limited what sources at the college were willing to discuss on record.

The statement’s reference to a “former Student Worker” suggests Guerrero is no longer employed at the writing center, but it is unclear if he is still a student at COS.

According to those who say Guerrero victimized them, seven to nine police reports were filed in May and June of this year at the Visalia, Tulare, and COS Police Departments. The Voice has requested those reports and is awaiting response.

Stuart Anderson, from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, said that once the police departments complete their investigations the complaints are forwarded to the DA’s office. Anderson said that TCDA has not yet received any reports involving Guerrero.

The Voice reached out to Guerrero by phone and at his house in Tulare for comment. He did not respond but his mother and neighbors did.

His mother said Guerrero was not allowed to leave the house for his own safety and that his ex-girlfriends were spreading lies.

According to others, including an ex-girlfriend, he fled to Mexico weeks ago.

“Predator Working at COS”

On June 5th, a Reddit post containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Cristobal Guerrero gained widespread attention on Instagram, Discord and Reddit. The post was titled “Predator Working at COS” and identified Guerrero as a student worker at the writing center and creative writing club president at College of the Sequoias.

The creator of the Reddit thread identified herself to the Voice as Samantha Rose, who met Guerrero during her junior year at Tulare Union High School in 2011. Rose alleges that Guerrero drugged and date-raped her at a party in May of 2012. She said she created the Reddit post to “take power back” after spending over a decade of living in fear and avoiding Guerrero at all costs.

Rose said she had multiple run-ins with Guerrero in the 14 years following her assault. In 2014 she encountered him at a Walmart. In 2018, he appeared at her workplace at the mall. Each time, she said, Guerrero would stare her down as if he enjoyed watching her be afraid. On April 25, 2025, the encounters escalated at the 5th Quarter in Visalia, where he actively followed her and a friend around the venue. The most recent instance was May 29 of 2026.

“I decided after that enough was enough and that I was done being the one to fear him,” she said.

Rose stated that after the Reddit post eight or nine victims came forward.

“That’s when I started to get an influx of messages from other survivors of his, giving me identical stories of how he hurt these people,” Rose explained.

Testimonies against Guerrero varied from sexual assault, manipulation, and abuse of power including what some described as cult-like manipulation and alleged attempts to start a cult on the COS campus. Rose said she encouraged victims to file police reports.

Along with her call to action, her post included a screenshot taken from one of Guerrero’s TikTok live sessions. In the still image, Guerrero appears seated in a garage, wearing a black tank top, his long black hair falling over his shoulders. An overhead light cast a faint shadow over his eyes.

The post also contained a link to a Change.org petition calling for Guerrero’s removal from College of the Sequoias. The petition, which listed the Sequoias Board of Trustees among its intended recipients, included screenshots of accounts submitted by individuals describing nonconsensual advances, grooming, stalking, sexual abuse, and allegations that Guerrero supplied alcohol to minors with intent to exploit them.

So far the petition has collected nearly 200 signatures.

Shortly after Rose’s Reddit post gained local attention Guerrero’s social media accounts vanished. Guerrero had operated publicly under at least two aliases beyond his legal name: “Magnovi”, his oldest known online identity, and “Jay H. Cults”, the persona under which he was most prominently known within the local community and at College of the Sequoias.

“He is Godly”

A search of Guerrero’s alias Jay H. Cults led to a YouTube channel called “In The Moment with Paul J. Sisler II”. At least six videos featured a thumbnail with a stylized image of a young man matching Guerrero’s description: dressed in all black, long dark hair, dark tinted sunglasses, wearing what appeared to be a harness with a pendant. The thumbnail read: “The Alternative featuring Jay H. Cults.’”

The host, Sisler, and Guerrero interviewed writers and discussed various topics. The Alternative segment videos were often an hour long and offered a window into Guerrero’s public persona. He had published fantasy books under his pseudonym and appeared in every video dressed in the same dark aesthetic. He often made the host and guests laugh and would occasionally light a cigarette or sip a beer mid-conversation.

Sisler said of Guerrero, “He is a multitude of things. He is godly. In fact, there was once a cult started in his name.”

Following the Digital Trail

Multiple comments on the Reddit post identified Guerrero as a member and president of the creative writing club at COS.

A search of Guerrero’s alias Jay H. Cults led to a Facebook page for Squill Publishing, a small independent press created by the COS creative writing club.

The Squill Publishing page had not been active since January 2024, but more than a dozen reels remained undeleted. Most reels featured poems and art pieces edited together in a colorful, fluid psychedelic style. Once again, the reel covers displayed a young man matching Guerrero’s physical description: dressed in all black, long black hair, dark circular sunglasses concealing his eyes.

A former COS writing center coworker, who will be referred to as Lucia to protect her identity, came to know Guerrero at the club through most of 2023. By the end of that year she said the creative writing club had been thrown into turmoil by accusations against Guerrero. Shortly after, Guerrero suddenly stopped attending the college and working at the writing center.

Lucia said she later heard Guerrero had been suspended from COS — a claim the Voice was unable to independently verify by publication time.

The current president of the creative writing club, Justin Gibson, said “The club hasn’t met since the whole ordeal began,” Gibson stated. “…I wanted to get my story out because I’ve seen accusations fly around on my name as well.”

Gibson stated that he met with Elise Garcia, COS Dean of Student services.

Gibson said the dean said the college is attempting to build a case. It’s worth mentioning that Rose also had a meeting with a dean on June 16th. She corroborated Gibson’s statement that COS was gathering evidence against Guerrero and were taking the matter seriously.

Three Hours

Lucia referred the Voice to another club member who told reporters she was assaulted by Guerrero in May of 2023 behind a stairwell of the Tule building on the COS campus. Guerrero was 28 years old and she was under the drinking age.

The source requested to remain anonymous and will be referenced using the pseudonym Diana.

Diana described him as “cynical, unorganized, sporadic, and overall kind of a mess”, a dynamic that led her to take on more responsibility in the club and spend more time with him. She added that Guerrero had a temper, crossed boundaries regularly, and showed up to college drunk on multiple occasions. She said Guerrero once took her to a bar despite knowing she was under 21.

On one occasion, she said, Guerrero spent hours on the phone attempting to convince her she had kissed him while drunk. She began avoiding him after that, at one point asking a friend to drive her to another town to put distance between them.

Eventually she decided she could no longer keep running. She agreed to speak with him. She wanted to meet in the cafeteria. Guerrero kept blocking her path. They ended up somewhere secluded. The survivor had previously trusted Guerrero and shared a traumatic experience from her past. Diana stated that Guerrero weaponized that trauma and used it against her.

“I had told this to [Guerrero],” she said. “And he essentially recreated the event.”

The assault triggered an intense physiological response that consisted of hyperventilation, temporary loss of vision and hearing, and a dissociative state that blurred the line between present and past.

“I would mix reality with the past experiences,” she said. “At times I would see [Guerrero], at other times I would see another dude that had hurt me.”

Diana attempted to fight back, but each time she tried to get to her feet her legs gave out beneath her. Eventually, a woman appeared around the corner, a cleaning staff member making her rounds after school hours. The woman’s presence startled Guerrero, giving Diana an opportunity to escape.

“The whole ordeal felt like 30 minutes,” she recalled. However, when she entered her car and checked the time, she realized three hours had passed.

Diana said she did not report the incident until recently. Like many other sexual assault survivors, she said she blamed herself and her body for failing to fight back. But she said she has since found her footing.

“My fight or flight is mostly fight now,” she said. “’I want him to face consequences for his actions.”

“A Man of Respect”

Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Monét gave the Voice Guerrero’s address and phone numbers for him and his parents.

Monét stated she wanted to help with the investigation because she knew firsthand the kind of suffering Guerrero put young women through.

“If something is going to actually be published about him, I want to make sure it’s the truth of how horrible he is and what he did to myself and so many other women…,” she said. “This is a 31-year-old man that preys on people in queer spaces that are younger than him and fetishizes them.”

Monét believed Guerrero had fled to Mexico with his mother after the allegations of sexual assault but said she was certain his father still lived at home.

A Voice reporter knocked on his door twice but received no answer. A reporter then knocked on neighboring doors. One neighbor said they had not seen Guerrero in over two weeks. Another said they had not seen him at all.

A reporter called Guerrero and it went to voicemail. The second number belonged to his father, Gabriel, who answered the phone. Gabriel denied any knowledge of the allegations made against his son but moments later, Cristobal’s mother, Norma, who only speaks Spanish, took over the call.

Norma aggressively responded to the public allegations against her son.

“It’s all lies,” she said. “They are defaming my son through social media.”

Norma said the allegations had been started by her son’s ex-girlfriends. She claimed they were spreading false accusations. She also clarified that her son had not fled to Mexico and was still residing at their home in Tulare.

“He is not hiding,” she continued. “I deleted his social media. I am not going to let him out of the house.”

Norma explained that Guerrero was not allowed to leave the house because he was receiving death threats, had been the victim of a beating that sent him to the hospital, and that the window of his car had been broken. She attributed the incidents of physical assault and vandalism to the ex-girlfriends.

“Look at my son’s record and then look at theirs,” she demanded. “My son is of principles. A man of respect.”

She also emphasized that her son’s mental health was declining due to recent events.

“He looks depressed. He could take his own life for something he didn’t do. As a mother I have to protect my son.”

Norma refused to let the Voice speak to him.

“No,” she replied. “No one is going to speak with my son. I am getting a lawyer and pressing charges for defamation.”

The Ex-Girlfriend

The Voice reached out to several commenters on Rose’s Reddit post. Among those who responded was a woman Guerrero’s mother had specifically named as one of the ex-girlfriends and who she held responsible for the allegations against her son.

To protect the source’s identity, she will be referred to throughout this article as Morgan.

Morgan met Guerrero in October 2023. At the time, Guerrero introduced himself by his alias Jay H. Cults and told her he was 21 years old — the same age as her. Guerrero was in fact closer to 29.

According to Morgan, the first time they were sexually intimate, Guerrero provided her with large quantities of alcohol and, in her words, ‘berated’ her until she entered his bedroom. The use of alcohol as a precursor to unwanted sexual advances was a pattern that appeared in multiple independent accounts related to Guerrero.

“I did not consent to the sexual acts that followed,” Morgan said. “And I consider that encounter to have been rape and the loss of my virginity.”

Morgan said Guerrero threatened to reveal details of what happened in that bedroom to her close circle if she did not continue complying with his sexual demands. She said shame and fear kept her in the relationship. Over time, she said, the abuse escalated into emotional manipulation, physical assault, and continued nonconsensual sex. She said that Guerrero weaponized his depression to manipulate her and threatened to kill himself.

The threats against Morgan got worse too, she says:

“He made a statement that if I tried to leave, he would kill me and have sex with my dead body.”

Morgan also provided her perspective on the rumors about the alleged cult Guerrero had attempted to start through the creative writing club.

“The club was a front for him,” she said. “By the second semester, he didn’t allow anyone else to run for president…He bragged about how he almost got away with it. That it was everybody else’s fault and that he didn’t deserve suspension because all of those club members were dumb followers that are just upset they didn’t get chosen.”

After the initial assault, Morgan said she was pressured into moving in with Guerrero, further isolating her from her friends and family. She said she witnessed Guerrero drinking often with his father, drinking she said sometimes escalated into physical altercations between the two men and increased abuse toward the women in the house.

When the Voice asked about Norma’s allegations that Morgan and another ex-girlfriend were responsible for Guerrero being beaten and his car being vandalized, Morgan denied any involvement. She said no charges were filed against her and the matter was never pursued.

“I was not involved in vandalism,” Morgan said. “I have nothing to do with him getting beat up, but he definitely beat me.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, support is available 24 hours a day through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or rainn.org. Crisis support is also available by texting HOME to 741741