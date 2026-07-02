California Farm Bureau partners with California Department of Fish and Wildlife for $1.1 million to ranchers facing livestock loss from wolf attacks

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has awarded California Farm Bureau (CAFB) $1.1 million to administer payment to ranchers who have lost livestock due to wolf attacks. California Farm Bureau’s non-profit arm, California Bountiful Foundation, will administer the program to ensure that ranchers whose livestock are killed are not left stranded and can be compensated for their loss.

As California’s wolf population has grown to 12 packs throughout the state, livestock producers throughout California have experienced increasing losses from wolf depredation. In the first three months of 2026, there were already 26 confirmed livestock deaths attributed to wolves. That comes on heels of the 196 confirmed attacks in 2025 – a record for California.

For ranchers, the impact extends beyond the loss of an individual animal. Wolf depredation can disrupt herd reproduction, lower weight gain, and increase stress on the animal and the rancher who is fighting to protect their livestock. Due to the gray wolf’s protected status under state and federal law, management of the species is very restrictive.

“This grant wouldn’t be possible without the Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Cattlemen’s Association and others,” said Shannon Douglass, President of California Farm Bureau. “While not a solution to the conflict, the Wolf Livestock Compensation Program is one avenue that helps ranchers deal with loss. Until we have more options to deter wolves, we will keep seeing more attacks on livestock. I appreciate Director Hertel’s leadership and CDFW for providing more tools to ranchers.”

“CDFW deeply values its partners and looks forward to continued collaboration with these organizations to help reduce wolf-livestock conflicts, support California’s livestock producers, and manage the recovery of wolves in California.” said CDFW Meghan Hertel. “We have heard clearly from ranchers how hard the return of wolves has been on their livelihoods— not just financially, but in the day-to-day toll of managing this change.”

Eligibility will continue to be determined by CDFW in accordance with the Wolf Livestock Compensation Program (WLCP). The majority of the $1.1 million grant consists of funding to provide direct loss compensation to ranchers consistent with prong 1, and opportunities for county support for implementation of the WLCP.

Beyond financial assistance, California Farm Bureau will continue to provide education, outreach and equipment to help farmers and ranchers respond to the return of wolves and build long-term resilience in their operations. Sierra Valley Resource Conservation District, Honey Lake Resource Conservation District, and Working Circle also received grants to provide technical assistance, outreach, and training to affected ranchers.

California Farm Bureau works to protect family farms and ranches as part of a nationwide network representing more than 5 million Farm Bureau members. Learn more at www.cfbf.com or follow @cafarmbureau on Instagram, LinkedIn, X or Facebook.